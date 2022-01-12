Twitter erupts in laughter after the logo of Takemichi's new gang is revealed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 237

Tokyo Revengers is arguably one of the most trending shonen anime and manga series at the moment. Fans are always looking forward to the upcoming chapters, and the series is at a crucial stage in terms of plot progression.
Twitter has been buzzing lately, and this is because certain sources have uploaded the raw scans of chapter 237. The fanbase was quick to notice certain details, which led to multiple discussions and reactions on the aforementioned social media platform.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
Tokyo Revengers fans take to Twitter to share their opinions on Takemichi’s new gang
The upcoming chapter 237 reveals Takemichi’s new gang and its insignia, and fans find it hilarious. Gangs are filled with delinquents and indulge in activities that do not adhere to the laws. Therefore, one would assume that the gang’s symbol would be designed in a manner that suggests that the individuals within the organization are dangerous.
However, Takemichi’s new gang doesn’t really fit the trope that is usually showcased in manga or in real life. Here’s how some fans reacted to the new gang.
A good portion of the fanbase finds it extremely hard to take these guys seriously. Fans were also commenting about the choice of name given to the gang. Some saw this coming as the name of the gang wasn't intimidating and therefore expected little from the logo as well.
A panel with Seishu Inui's reaction to the new logo was well-received. The former commander of Black Dragon's first instinct was to spit on the shirt.
Certain fans felt like they should to give Takemichi's design a shot since he is one among the few characters that is loved by the entire fan base. But most fans felt that both the gang name and logo needed work.
Fans are excited as the English scans of the manga chapter have been released and Takemichi is slowly trying to recruit more members into the Thousand Winters. Fans are rooting for him, and hope he finds enough members to fight the Kantou Manji gang.