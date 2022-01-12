Twitter erupts in laughter after the logo of Takemichi's new gang is revealed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 237

Tokyo Revengers is arguably one of the most trending shonen anime and manga series at the moment. Fans are always looking forward to the upcoming chapters, and the series is at a crucial stage in terms of plot progression.

Twitter has been buzzing lately, and this is because certain sources have uploaded the raw scans of chapter 237. The fanbase was quick to notice certain details, which led to multiple discussions and reactions on the aforementioned social media platform.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Tokyo Revengers fans take to Twitter to share their opinions on Takemichi’s new gang

The upcoming chapter 237 reveals Takemichi’s new gang and its insignia, and fans find it hilarious. Gangs are filled with delinquents and indulge in activities that do not adhere to the laws. Therefore, one would assume that the gang’s symbol would be designed in a manner that suggests that the individuals within the organization are dangerous.

However, Takemichi’s new gang doesn’t really fit the trope that is usually showcased in manga or in real life. Here’s how some fans reacted to the new gang.

nya nya🐈 @ronafeet @bcshenry This is so funny snd cute at the same time @bcshenry This is so funny snd cute at the same time😭🐈

A good portion of the fanbase finds it extremely hard to take these guys seriously. Fans were also commenting about the choice of name given to the gang. Some saw this coming as the name of the gang wasn't intimidating and therefore expected little from the logo as well.

花垣Mitsu @HangakiMitsu @bcshenry Chifuyu...What did you even expect if that's the logo and name of the gang- @bcshenry Chifuyu...What did you even expect if that's the logo and name of the gang-

Hakudoshi @Hakudoshiii @bcshenry BAHAHAHA IT WILL BE THOUSAND WINTERS FR @bcshenry BAHAHAHA IT WILL BE THOUSAND WINTERS FR

A panel with Seishu Inui's reaction to the new logo was well-received. The former commander of Black Dragon's first instinct was to spit on the shirt.

NOT MY MAN INUPI SPITTING ON THAT SHIRT #TokyoRevengers237 TOKYO REVENGERS 237 SPOILERSNOT MY MAN INUPI SPITTING ON THAT SHIRT TOKYO REVENGERS 237 SPOILERS ⚠️⚠️⚠️.............NOT MY MAN INUPI SPITTING ON THAT SHIRT 😭 #TokyoRevengers237 https://t.co/BAStSZy6F0

Certain fans felt like they should to give Takemichi's design a shot since he is one among the few characters that is loved by the entire fan base. But most fans felt that both the gang name and logo needed work.

##IAH MIKA ! @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 237



chifuyu looks so proud of himself atleast give his design a chance but istg mitsuya takashi needs to step in bc this is becoming a cat war instead of a gang war // tokyo revengers chapter 237chifuyu looks so proud of himself atleast give his design a chance but istg mitsuya takashi needs to step in bc this is becoming a cat war instead of a gang war https://t.co/dzreoO5Wm0

Fans are excited as the English scans of the manga chapter have been released and Takemichi is slowly trying to recruit more members into the Thousand Winters. Fans are rooting for him, and hope he finds enough members to fight the Kantou Manji gang.

Edited by Saman