Twitter loses it over future Boruto redraw in a Shadow avatar

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has one of the most active fanbases in the anime and manga community. They are constantly immersed in discussion across various social media platforms and forums. The fanbase is also filled with exceptionally talented artists.

In this case, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were excited to see the future version of the protagonist. Many fans have guessed how the protagonist would look after the timeskip, when Konohagakure was destroyed and was fighting against Kawaki. According to this artist from Twitter (@BrentonsArt) the protagonist would be Konohagakure’s future shadow warrior and also a part-time model for “Shinobi Times.”

Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to this illustration that was done by the aforementioned artist.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans go berserk over a fan-art featuring the protagonist

The fanbase reacted to an illustration of Boruto and the aforementioned artist called this character Konoha’s Shadow Warrior. The artist also went on to mention that the protagonist was a part-time model for a hypothetical magazine called “Shinobi Times.”

A ton of fans really like how the protagonist looks in this illustration. One can see the Karma marks and it’s highly likely that he’s a complete Otsutsuki at this point. There isn’t much of a change in his appearance aside from the fact that he looks slightly older. However, another point of interest is that he has a sword. In the past, fans speculated that the protagonist was carrying Sasuke’s sword since the Shadow Hokage was his mentor in the series.

Brenton @BrentonsArt Uzumaki Boruto, Konoha’s future shadow warrior. Also a part-time model for the Shinobi Times. Uzumaki Boruto, Konoha’s future shadow warrior. Also a part-time model for the Shinobi Times. https://t.co/RlQhQlnkRK

The artist, @BrandonArt also uploaded another illustration which was the manga version of this character. The illustration is in black and white since manga illustrations are in greyscale.

Some fans believed that this was the best Boruto fanart they had seen in a while. A ton of fans loved the illustration and appreciated the artist for including the Momoshiki symbol as the background in this fanart.

Naruto5437 @Naruto54371 @BrentonsArt Nahhhhhhh, this is one of the coolest Boruto TS arts i have ever seen @BrentonsArt Nahhhhhhh, this is one of the coolest Boruto TS arts i have ever seen 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BB1TTmDpTR

ShearBolt🔩🔩🔩 @ShearBolt @BrentonsArt Oh my gosh, I love this so much. Especially Momo's symbol in the background. Thank you! @BrentonsArt Oh my gosh, I love this so much. Especially Momo's symbol in the background. Thank you!

Howlxiart @howlxiart timeskip boruto looks sick!! @BrentonsArt Loving your art 🤩timeskip boruto looks sick!! @BrentonsArt Loving your art 🤩🔥🔥 timeskip boruto looks sick!!

Another fan mentioned how the main character looked great during the Timeskip arc because of the Jougan and the Karma marks along with the scars. This gives the character another layer of details and certainly makes him look stronger.

Scott Ivory @ScottIvory8 🦖🦖🦖 @BrentonsArt It doesn't matter, if this picture is black and white or in colour, Boruto just looks so good with that Karma, the Jougan and his scars, though he could've found a way to destroy Momoshiki's evil mind and soul, leaving him in full control of his powers.🦖🦖🦖 @BrentonsArt It doesn't matter, if this picture is black and white or in colour, Boruto just looks so good with that Karma, the Jougan and his scars, though he could've found a way to destroy Momoshiki's evil mind and soul, leaving him in full control of his powers.😍💞❤️🦖🦖🦖

Another fan mentioned how they were dreading the Timeskip arc because of the deaths that will take place. Fans got a glimpse of this when they saw the first episode of the series. The village was destroyed and the setting made it look like the anime had a dystopian setting. On the other hand, fans are also eager to see the fight between Boruto and Kawaki.

Mikey64🍅🌸🔞 @mrm6464 I don't want anyone killed...and yet.....jsjsjsjsjs @BrentonsArt I am so scared of the futureI don't want anyone killed...and yet.....jsjsjsjsjs @BrentonsArt I am so scared of the future 😭😭😭 I don't want anyone killed...and yet.....jsjsjsjsjs

We still don't know whether Kawaki is the bad guy in the fight. People assumed so in the beginning because he said,

"I'll send you where I sent the Seventh Hokage."

Fans have reason to believe that he sent Naruto to another dimension and didn't kill him. However, only time will tell whether or not Boruto is fighting for a good cause.

