Twitter loses it as Spy x Family finale and second cour preview drop together

Fans of Spy x Family are truly captivated by the series and love watching the Forgers family overcome all their challenges and grow closer to each other despite their differences. As Spy x Family's Season 1 Part 1 comes to an end, fans reminisce about the hilarious incidents that made Spy x Family one of the best shows of 2022.
The finale was accompanied by the announcement of Season 1 Part 2 which is to be released in October 2022. Fans could not be happier as they now have two great reasons to celebrate.
Spy x Family: Twitter goes berserk after seeing Loid in a pickle
Loid was deeply disheartened after he overheard his neighbors talking about how he doesn't care about his family. Although he didn't have to prove anything to anyone, he took his family to the aquarium to strengthen their bond. Later, he came to know that he was burdened with yet another mission which surprisingly took place in the aquarium out of all places.
As a spy, Loid always tends to regard his missions as top priority, but this time it felt different. Watching Anya help her father in his mission was hilarious, and the one of the most enthralling highlights was Yor’s high kick which made Anya shout out loud in appreciation.
The family has truly learnt to work together, and it is wonderful to see.
Over the course of this period, fans have witnessed an amazing bond develop between the Forgers, and they now care for each other like a real family. Not only did they find a place to call home, but they also gained a new perspective on life.
Being a parent can be hard, and Loid and Yor are trying their best to not let their family and profession get intertwined. Sometimes even the strongest people have lapses, as evidenced by Loid getting angry with Anya trying to enter his room.
After shouting at Anya, Loid soon regretted his actions and tried to console her, but nothing worked until he picked up the stuffed penguin he bought for Anya and started playing with his daughter, taking on the role of a spy.
While many series struggle to deliver impressive finales, Spy x Family has outdone itself. Fans are very happy with the finale, and their happiness is doubled because the second Cour of Spy x Family was also announced with a teaser alongside the finale. Although no specific date has been mentioned, Part 2 will be released in October 2022.
The teaser gave a glimpse of the new mission that Loid is going to take and a mysterious character who will be introduced in the upcoming part, presumably as the former’s target. To learn more about what comes next for the Forgers, fans will have to wait for a bit.
