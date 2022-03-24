Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1044 raws, showcasing Luffy's appearance, Hiyori's tears, and more

Earlier this morning, additional One Piece Chapter 1044 raw image scans were released. Two images showcasing Luffy’s Gear Fifth transformation and a closeup of his face in the form were already available.

The additional images further highlight his appearance in the form and showcase Hiyori Kozuki’s emotional struggle with Orochi. The additional One Piece Chapter 1044 raw image scans also show the Gorosei discussing the true nature of Luffy’s Fruit.

Follow along as this article breaks down these new One Piece Chapter 1044 raw image scans and fan reactions to the said scans.

One Piece Chapter 1044 raws light Twitter community ablaze

Twitter reaction and Chapter 1044 raws

As aforementioned, additional raw image scans for One Piece Chapter 1044 were leaked earlier this morning. While the two images had leaked alongside spoilers earlier in the week, these additional images shed new light on varying aspects of the chapter.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth form, which is also his Awakening, is seen in much greater detail than previously. The images also show Hiyori Kozuki’s tears of anger towards Orochi and the latter’s presumed death at the hands of Kazenbo.

Fans are easily most excited over additional images showing Luffy’s Gear Fifth/Awakening appearance and powers. At one point, the form seems to balloon him to an almost cartoonish muscular size, which many fans have likened to a typical rubber hose animation.

Other visuals within One Piece Chapter 1044 also have rubber hose animation similarities, such as Luffy and Kaido’s eyes popping out. The former even manipulates the ground at one point like its rubber, possibly a factor of his multi-class Devil Fruit’s Awakening, further likening his abilities to rubber hose animation tropes.

Beyond praise for the issue, fans are mainly discussing how momentous and exciting Chapter 1044 has proven to be. Obviously, not all fans feel this way, but a vast majority of the fanbase on Twitter seems to be excited and nearly overjoyed at these developments.

Some are even pointing out the prior evidence, which seemed to indicate Luffy would become the Sun God Nika. For many, the most recent reveal is the culmination of more than 20 years worth of foreshadowed storytelling.

As usual, many are celebrating the occasion by creating and posting memes on the social media site. Most of these are centered around the “death” of the Gum-Gum Fruit, since its true name has been revealed to be the Mythological Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika.

In summation

Regardless of how fans choose to celebrate, these raw image scans exemplify how special an issue One Piece chapter 1044 is. The entire fanbase seems to be talking about the chapter, which has been a trending topic for several days now.

Excitement will only further build as time progresses to the chapter’s official release, as well as its unofficial translations. Clearly, One Piece Chapter 1044 is one of the most important chapters in the series in quite a long time.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

