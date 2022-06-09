Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1052 raws, and Zoro slander ensues

One Piece Chapter 1052 raws were released late last night, and they brought yet another wave of debate within the fanbase. One Piece Chapter 1052, coupled with Oda’s recent final saga announcement, clearly marks the beginning of the end of Wano. Some fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the arc’s ending.

While some fans are pointing out a variety of issues with the ending in response to the latest leaks, many of them are particularly disappointed with Zoro. It seems that even a few Zoro fan accounts are slandering him, mainly due to his lack of contribution in the arc beyond taking down King.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fan reactions to One Piece Chapter 1052.

One Piece Chapter 1052 raws lead to Twitter fanbase riding on a wave of Zoro slander

Fanbase reaction

ZUKU🧞‍♂️ @zukudaking #ONEPIECE1052 I get criticizing Wano’s ending for its writing, but criticizing Wano’s ending just because ZKK didn’t happen is real copium I get criticizing Wano’s ending for its writing, but criticizing Wano’s ending just because ZKK didn’t happen is real copium 😭 #ONEPIECE1052 https://t.co/duQNYZC7iv

As mentioned above, One Piece Chapter 1052 raws were leaked late last night. Fans were already divided about Wano’s ending previously, and the leaks seem to have made things worse, with Straw Hat swordsman Zoro now being thrust into the spotlight as a subject of debate.

Ghaith 🏵 @Ghaith176

#ONEPIECE1052 Naaaah this bumass zoro getting cooked from evrey angle Naaaah this bumass zoro getting cooked from evrey angle#ONEPIECE1052 https://t.co/H2SB5YmMzI

While not everyone is discussing the green-haired blademaster, he’s certainly become a controversial character in the wake of Kaido and Big Mom’s apparent deaths. Many fans are citing that his character arc was being set up to mirror Ryuma’s, with his killing of Kaido in his dragon form being the final parallel needed.

Interestingly enough, some of these fans are self-proclaimed lovers of Zoro who are voicing their criticism because of their disappointment in his Wano arc journey. Those readers who typically like to detract from his character's deeds seem silent, probably because they can see even his fans coming to similar conclusions.

While the subject of Zoro’s character and journey is indeed dominating the discussion around the issue right now, it’s certainly the only thing on people's minds. Many are also expressing their excitement for the upcoming final saga of the series, which Oda recently announced via the One Piece YouTube channel in a livestream.

Edwin Cueva @BellusxNess

Saga and Arc are different With the news of one piece going on break, preparing for the final saga. I found this, hope it helps.Saga and Arc are different #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE 1052 #ONEPIECE 1051 With the news of one piece going on break, preparing for the final saga. I found this, hope it helps. Saga and Arc are different #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1052 #ONEPIECE1051 https://t.co/p7BmqRHoUW

Some fans are discussing what this could mean for the time left for the series' original run of publication. Quite a few fans are misconstruing the term “saga” for “arc,” which is completely understandable considering how often the two are used and some mangaka using them interchangeably.

At least within the context of author Eiichiro Oda’s series, a story saga is an overarching, connected string of smaller story arcs. For example, the Yonko saga (which will end with the Wano arc’s ending) consists of the Zou arc, the Whole Cake Island arc, and the Wano arc.

With that distinction in mind, it’s more likely than not that fans will be able to enjoy the series for a long time beyond One Piece Chapter 1052’s official release. Additionally, Oda has admitted to coming close to ending the series many times before but always deciding against it to honor his wish of adding something new. It’s entirely possible that this happens all over again with what is being purported as the final saga.

In summation

stairs to heaven @Stairskun



The actual Zoro haters are real quiet, I wonder why… Even they know this shit was unjust This the most Zoro slander I’ve seen in ages, and it’s all coming from Zoro stans in particular.The actual Zoro haters are real quiet, I wonder why… Even they know this shit was unjust #ONEPIECE1052 This the most Zoro slander I’ve seen in ages, and it’s all coming from Zoro stans in particular.The actual Zoro haters are real quiet, I wonder why… Even they know this shit was unjust #ONEPIECE1052 https://t.co/oRK3plB9Cs

While not every fan is in a foul mood following One Piece Chapter 1052’s release, many Zoro fans in particular seem to be upset with his progression throughout Wano. With the upcoming issue marking the beginning of the arc’s official end, the lack of progression is undeniable.

On the other hand, many fans are celebrating after seeing the One Piece chapter 1052 raws. They seem incredibly excited for the upcoming final saga of the series, and what it may hold in store for dedicated, longtime fans.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

