Twitter in shock over Deku’s reaction to Bakugo’s tragic state in My Hero Academia chapter 367

My Hero Academia chapter 367’s spoilers were released a few hours ago on Twitter, giving fans a taste of the emotional experience they will enjoy later this week. Leaks about the chapter revealed that Horikoshi finally gave the fandom a moment they had been asking for weeks, Deku seeing Bakugo lying on the ground, half-dead.

As expected, our green-haired Hero’s reaction was one of extreme grief and anger. Still, despite expecting something like that to happen, fans on Twitter were shocked to see it occur in the manga, nonetheless. Twitter is flooded with reactions, theories, and screenshots from My Hero Academia chapter 367. Continue reading to learn more about what fans on social media had to say.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 367.

Fans on Twitter wondered why the first OFA user did not appear in My Hero Academia chapter 367

Why are fans so shocked by Deku’s reaction?

Deku is no longer smiling (Image via Studio Bones)

The leaks about My Hero Academia chapter 367 will commence with a flashback of Deku encountering Star and Stripe’s jets, who offered to take him to U.A. The chapter will return to the present, where Deku will finally notice his friends’ state. The boy will go berserker after seeing Bakugo’s state and will need Mirio to calm him down. The chapter will end with Izuku ready to fight.

Fans are overwhelmed by the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 367

When Izuku made his triumphal entry in chapter 366, fans knew that it was only a matter of time before the boy noticed Katsuki. My Hero Academia chapter 367 finally delivered this long-awaited moment, shocking fans on Twitter with how genuine Izuku’s grief felt. The boy was destroyed after noticing his best friend laying on the ground.

His world just fell apart. He just stopped. His world just fell apart. He just stopped. #MHA367His world just fell apart. He just stopped. https://t.co/WUCDVBAojw

#MHA367 This is the most hurting panel I've ever seen. I can hear and feel his heart breaking down This is the most hurting panel I've ever seen. I can hear and feel his heart breaking down 😭#MHA367 https://t.co/SIcS0JENZO

Twitter was filled with fans who became emotional after reading the spoilers about this upcoming chapter. Deku’s reaction truly caused havoc in the community, breaking a lot of hearts along the way. Fans are worried about the green-haired boy, who looks increasingly tired and stressed with each new appearance.

However, his reaction to Bakugo’s condition is what caused fans to go crazy. The fanbase is still crying over Izuku’s terrified and regret-filled face after seeing his best friend laying on the ground. The scene became even more devastating when fans noticed that Deku’s attention remained on Katsuki’s All Might card, a memento from their childhood.

鮮烈。 @senretsus ok #MHASpoilers #MHA367 or whatever but this is crazy this entire page is crazy the panelling oh my god bakugou and the bloody all might card in between shigaraki who is taunting deku and our boy barely holding all the berserk feelings in oh my god its crazy its so crazy ok #MHASpoilers #MHA367 or whatever but this is crazy this entire page is crazy the panelling oh my god bakugou and the bloody all might card in between shigaraki who is taunting deku and our boy barely holding all the berserk feelings in oh my god its crazy its so crazy https://t.co/h8G6COILMa

Deku reacted as any human being would upon seeing one of the most important people in his life almost dead, with anger and hatred towards the culprit. This caused him to again enter berserker mode, which fans could not get enough of. Fans loved the pure fury reflected on the boy’s face and praised Horikoshi for how amazing the drawing was.

elia @sherurose no but also the fact shigafo asked him if he liked his present... so sick #mha367 no but also the fact shigafo asked him if he liked his present... so sick #mha367 https://t.co/BeowxBOdOD

He actually did asked him if he liked his present 🥹 He actually did asked him if he liked his present 🥹 @shoyoboops #MHA367 #MHASpoilers He actually did asked him if he liked his present 🥹 https://t.co/gHT9zoLEaf

Sadly, not everyone’s reaction to this portion of the spoilers about My Hero Academia chapter 367 was as positive. Many fans chose to focus on Shigaraki’s sick and cruel taunts after seeing Deku being controlled by his anger. The villain asked Izuku if he enjoyed his welcoming present, proving once more that Shigaraki/AFO is without a doubt the franchise’s vilest villain.

deku no.1 fan kris @sapphicbkg #MHASpoilers yall saying this is happening too fast like he doesnt look full of rage. mirio didnt rlly calm him he just helped him not go BERSERK,which is justified bc would u keep ur calm if u saw everyone dead around u? hes still incredibly angry and it’s obvious #MHA367 yall saying this is happening too fast like he doesnt look full of rage. mirio didnt rlly calm him he just helped him not go BERSERK,which is justified bc would u keep ur calm if u saw everyone dead around u? hes still incredibly angry and it’s obvious #MHA367 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/HiClid39Hh

After Mirio helped Deku calm down, the boy was depicted by Horikoshi in a fighting stance, with the vestiges of most previous OFA holders behind him. Fans loved the panel, with many waiting to see a full-colored version of it soon.

wait why can't we see toshi and yoichi? i mean, even bakugo saw him na in the near death experience..... wait why can't we see toshi and yoichi? i mean, even bakugo saw him na in the near death experience..... #MHA367 #MHASpoilerswait why can't we see toshi and yoichi? i mean, even bakugo saw him na in the near death experience..... https://t.co/nNIbBqDT94

Yet, many other members of the fandom noticed something missing from the shot, or rather someone. A large portion of the fanbase realized that neither Yoichi, the first user of OFA, nor All Might appear in My Hero Academia chapter 367. This has raised several questions amongst the fanbase, as there is no reason for them to not appear behind Deku.

Yoichi is gone..Izuku, who was doubling over, swallowed by grief and pain in the previous panel, his chest hurting..suddenly gets his “cools” together and asks about SHIGARAKI?



Did Yoichi take over…? Is he the one controlling Izuku’s body at the moment?? Yoichi is gone..Izuku, who was doubling over, swallowed by grief and pain in the previous panel, his chest hurting..suddenly gets his “cools” together and asks about SHIGARAKI?Did Yoichi take over…? Is he the one controlling Izuku’s body at the moment?? #MHA367 #MHASpoilersYoichi is gone..Izuku, who was doubling over, swallowed by grief and pain in the previous panel, his chest hurting..suddenly gets his “cools” together and asks about SHIGARAKI?Did Yoichi take over…? Is he the one controlling Izuku’s body at the moment?? https://t.co/qQZU9Feaxb

If Yoichi is somehow controlling Deku, I think the manga can only end in two ways: either deku learns to 100% control OFA, even the emotions, or he loses it, because he doesn't have complete freedom. Can be? I don't know, it's just a guess If Yoichi is somehow controlling Deku, I think the manga can only end in two ways: either deku learns to 100% control OFA, even the emotions, or he loses it, because he doesn't have complete freedom. Can be? I don't know, it's just a guess #MHA367 #MHASpoilers ...If Yoichi is somehow controlling Deku, I think the manga can only end in two ways: either deku learns to 100% control OFA, even the emotions, or he loses it, because he doesn't have complete freedom. Can be? I don't know, it's just a guess

Some fans on Twitter reminded the fanbase that All Might’s vestige was last seen with Bakugo after the boy was attacked by Shigaraki. Still, that does not explain the sudden disappearance of AFO’s little brother. A few fans believe that the first holder of OFA may have taken over Deku to help him calm down or fight against his brother on his own.

A small portion of the fandom also lost their minds after seeing Monoma and Aizawa hold hands. These two characters have witnessed all the tragedies caused by Shigaraki without having a chance to intervene or save their comrades. Fans noticed how they were looking to support each other after going through such a traumatic experience.

In the New Color-spread, it seems to show us the Heroes and Villains just in a world with no Quirks. I don’t want to sound like a weird shipper, but it’s somewhat sad that Toga could've just been a simple Highschool Girl falling in love with Izuku. In the New Color-spread, it seems to show us the Heroes and Villains just in a world with no Quirks. I don’t want to sound like a weird shipper, but it’s somewhat sad that Toga could've just been a simple Highschool Girl falling in love with Izuku. ⚠️ #MHA367 ⚠️In the New Color-spread, it seems to show us the Heroes and Villains just in a world with no Quirks. I don’t want to sound like a weird shipper, but it’s somewhat sad that Toga could've just been a simple Highschool Girl falling in love with Izuku. https://t.co/y3FANfOYOG

Another group preferred to focus on the color-spread that will be released along with My Hero Academia chapter 367. In it, fans can see many Heroes and Villains eating together. Many fans believe this is Horikoshi’s depiction of a world in which everyone could coexist peacefully.

Lastly, many fans expressed their concern after seeing their favorite characters’ conditions in My Hero Academia chapter 367. Mirio, Nejire, Tamaki, and Mirko can be seen with severe injuries all over their bodies. Fans just hope they can all make it out of this fight alive, as the Heroes have already lost so much.

Final thoughts

How will the fight against Shigaraki go? (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans were already expecting My Hero Academia chapter 367 to be an emotional experience, as this was Deku’s first appearance in a while. Nevertheless, no one expected the chapter to be such a gut-wrenching event. Everything from seeing our favorite characters’ conditions to Deku’s reaction was intentionally done to make the readers feel the same dread as our protagonist.

There are still a few days to go before the official release of the chapter. When it is finally made available to the public, fans will better understand the events and emotions Horikoshi tried to depict in My Hero Academia chapter 367.

