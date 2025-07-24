TXT's Huening Kai's Gojo makeover leaves Jujutsu Kaisen fans stunned

The Jujutsu Kaisen fans are incredibly active on various social media platforms. Many fans often show their love for the series by creating various artworks or by cosplaying their favorite characters. The latter is one of the most common ways of expressing themselves, and netizens love watching people bring certain characters to life.Jujutsu Kaisen fans are going berserk over a popular artist who decided to cosplay a fan-favorite character. The image has been making rounds on the internet, and the initial reception has been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least. The excitement was not only shared by the animanga community, but also by the K-pop community, as it involved TXT’s Huening Kai. However, there was a sizeable chunk of netizens who weren't happy with the result.Why Jujutsu Kaisen fans went berserk over a recent post by TXT’s Huening KaiTXT’s Huening Kai is one of the biggest K-pop stars at the moment. He has a massive fan following, and the music group’s popularity has pierced every corner of the planet. Therefore, the anime and manga community had plenty of reasons to be excited when K-pop star decided to cosplay one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the series. The character in question is none other than Gojo Satoru.Gojo is one of those characters who divided the fanbase during his earlier interactions. However, fans couldn’t help but fall in love with him for his personality as well as his sheer combat prowess. There are very few people in the show who could match his strength and abilities. Therefore, it is no surprise that social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) were buzzing when Huening Kai decided to cosplay Gojo.How fans reacted to TXT’s Huening Kai cosplaying Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen&quot;YESSSS&quot;, said one fan&quot;he looks so good!&quot;, said another&quot;Gorgeous!&quot;, said one netizenA portion of the comments section was quite happy with Huening Kai's attempt to cosplay Gojo. Fans have reasons to believe that he is an avid manga and anime consumer and shows his love for the medium in various ways. This portion of the netizens was quite supportive. However, a substantial number of fans were critical of his efforts.&quot;Gojo with Inumaki's haircut&quot;, said one netizen&quot;He would’ve look better if he was dressed up as inumaki. Cuz wtf is this Gojo?&quot;, said another&quot;Gojo if he were well combed&quot;, said one fanJujutsu Kaisen fans were critical of the K-pop star's hair. They believed that it resembled Inumaki's a lot more than it did Gojo's. Therefore, it negatively impacted the immersion, and fans believed that he could have cosplayed another character from the series. This seemed to be the only qualm netizens had with Huening Kai's cosplay attempt.ConclusionThe reception was positive without a doubt. However, a sizeable portion of netizens also highlighted a few elements in the cosplay attempt that could have been worked on. That being said, it was an incredible attempt as the similarities between Gojo and Huening Kai were undeniable. Netizens were happy to see their favorite artists pay homage to popular animanga titles.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.Also Read:Kagurabachi chapter 85 release date and timeGrand Blue season 2 episode 4 release detailsBlack Clover anime sequel officially in production