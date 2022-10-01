Ukrainian Army uses Luffy's quote from One Piece, sends fans in a frenzy

While One Piece chapter 1062 may be on break this week, the series’ fandom always finds something to talk about in off weeks. However, the topic of choice for this week is quite unique, with plenty of moral and ethical support for real-life events.

One Piece fans are discussing, in earnest, the Defense of Ukraine’s use of a Monkey D. Luffy quote via their official Twitter page. The quote is used in a Tweet that highlights Ukraine’s success thus far in deterring Russian occupiers, detailing and breaking down the total combat losses of Russians from February 24 to September 30.

Ukrainian Army’s use of Luffy quote has One Piece fans swarming with support for nation’s war effort against Russia

Geo @Geo_AW twitter.com/defenceu/statu… Defense of Ukraine @DefenceU “Power isn’t determined by your size, but the size of your heart and dreams!”

Monkey D. Luffy



Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 30: “Power isn’t determined by your size, but the size of your heart and dreams!”Monkey D. LuffyTotal combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 30: https://t.co/wteS5Sng90 It’s wild as hell seeing an anime characters quote being used by a country that’s quite literally currently at war It’s wild as hell seeing an anime characters quote being used by a country that’s quite literally currently at war 💀 twitter.com/defenceu/statu…

The tweet above comes from the official Defense of Ukraine Twitter page, alongside a graphic detailing the losses of the invading Russian army from February 24 to September 30, 2022.

The tweet claims that over 59 thousand personnel have been eliminated, alongside several thousand tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, vehicles and fuel tanks, and drones.

In smaller numbers of elimination are multiple launch rocket systems, air defense systems, military jets, helicopters, cruise missiles, warships and boats, and special equipment. The report is cited as coming from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This likely means that the numbers are compiled based on reported, successful missions, offensives, and defensives.

Unsurprisingly, both One Piece fans and those who have never heard of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit series are showing support in the tweet. Non-fans are expressing sentiments of support and encouragement for the Ukrainian troops, as well as expressing their joy in this latest update.

It seems that many of those responding to the tweet who aren’t One Piece fans are Ukrainian citizens or those of Ukrainian heritage showing support for their homeland.

MrNotSoRight @Mimister5

Ukraine is facing Russia like Luffy an Emperor of the Sea.

It will be devastating for Putin. @DefenceU Well done.Ukraine is facing Russia like Luffy an Emperor of the Sea.It will be devastating for Putin. @DefenceU Well done. Ukraine is facing Russia like Luffy an Emperor of the Sea. It will be devastating for Putin. https://t.co/9PLUMzidfN

In their own way, One Piece fans have also shown massive support for the Ukrainian war effort in response to this tweet. Some are comparing Ukraine’s facing Russia to Luffy’s efforts against the Emperors of the Sea, better known as the Yonko. One fan even claimed that the loss would be devastating for Putin, seemingly calling Ukraine’s victory a foregone conclusion.

Other fans are instead mentioning YouTubers and content creators in their replies to the tweet. One fan tagged @GrandLineReview (also known as Liam) specifically, imploring them to mention the tweet in an upcoming video. This tweet has also gained a modest amount of support, especially when compared to the other reply tweets present.

Mateusz Żurek @Zurek_Mateusz92 @DefenceU After the victory will be a great feast (like in One Piece)? @DefenceU After the victory will be a great feast (like in One Piece)? 😅

Some are also suggesting that a great feast be held after Ukraine’s victory over Russia, similar to how Luffy and the Straw Hats always have a great feast after every fight. Others have responded with GIFs or pictures of Luffy and the Straw Hats, suggesting support for the Ukrainian military and their powerful words.

