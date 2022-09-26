One Piece chapter 1062: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures will continue soon once One Piece chapter 1062 is released for fans to enjoy. It seems like our heroes are preparing for a new arc to commence, as they have arrived at an entirely new island. New characters are being introduced, while others have made their triumphant return to the manga.

In the last chapter, our heroes encountered an old ally during a storm out at sea. Fans were also introduced to the famous doctor Vegapunk. One Piece chapter 1062 will most likely continue the Straw Hats’ adventures on the island of Egghead. The crew is still trying to find out where Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper, and Bonney are. Continue reading to learn more about the release.

One Piece

Will Luffy and his group find their way to Vegapunk’s lab in One Piece chapter 1062?

When will the chapter come out? Where can fans read it?

Jinbe will stay by Luffy's side no matter what (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1062 is scheduled for release this coming Tuesday, October 11, at around 1 am JST. The chapter will be simultaneously made available all around the world, meaning fans will not have to wait to read the chapter when it comes out. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be published, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, October 10

Central Daylight time – 10 am, October 10

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, October 10

British Summer time – 4 pm, October 10

Central European Summer time– 5 pm, October 10

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, October 10

Philippine time – 11 pm, October 10

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, October 11

Fans of the series who want to read One Piece chapter 1062 as soon as it is released can do so via Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and Viz Media’s Manga Plus website. These are the only official platforms for the series and we encourage fans to use them, as doing so supports the official release of the series. You can find all the previous chapters of the manga on Shonen Jump+ for a small fee.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1062?

Bonney as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat crew separated once again as they arrived at Egghead Island. Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper, and Bonney will have to find a way to reunite with their friends before the dangers of this unknown land cause them harm. However, the rest of the crew is not having a good time, as they were attacked by a gigantic shark robot only to be saved by their enemy, Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1062 will most likely continue with these two converging plotlines as our characters look for a way to rejoin. Nonetheless, the chapter may also focus on the many mysteries caused by Vegapunk's appearance. Not only does the doctor look completely different from what fans expected, but he also decided to help the Straw Hats for a reason.

Why did Blackbeard abduct Koby? (Image via Toei Animation)

The chapter could give more information as to why Bonney was looking for Vegapunk alone. The woman revealed in the last chapter that she was heading to Egghead for some business, meaning she wanted something from the doctor. This mysterious reason could be developed further in One Piece chapter 1062.

Lastly, One Piece chapter 1062 may tell the story of the SWORD agents who want to rescue Koby from Blackbeard. We saw in the last chapter how worried Helmeppo and Hibari were, and it is unlikely that they will stop trying to help their friend. More information about why Aokiji joined Marshall’s crew could be revealed, as fans believe he is an undercover agent of SWORD.

What happened in the last chapter?

Luffy talking about his Gear 5 form (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1061 started with Luffy trying to save Chopper and Bonney from being taken by the storm. Sadly, due to his status as a Devil Fruit user, the boy also got dragged by the current, having to be saved by Jinbe. Elsewhere, inside SWORD’s headquarters, Helmeppo and Hibari were begging Prince Grus to grant them permission to use the Seraphim Pacifistas and go save Koby.

Back in Egghead, Luffy was engaged in a conversation with Bonney, who brought up the topic of his Gear 5 form. The rest of the Straw Hat crew was attacked by a huge robotic shark. Thankfully, they were saved by a warrior wearing a metallic suit. The chapter ended with the warrior revealing himself as doctor Vegapunk.

