Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. This fresh installment will be available to stream on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation, for global audiences.

Episode 7 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 marks a turning point in Kitasan and Diamond's relationship as they prepare for their first head-to-head competition. Kitasan's unwavering positivity is challenged when Diamond sets her sights on surpassing her. This competition results in a clash of beliefs and a dawning awareness that their friendship might not be as unbreakable as they once believed.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8, hoping for more exciting races and breathtaking visuals. The stakes are high, and it will be very interesting to see how Kitasan and Diamond's relationship unfolds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8 release date and time

Kitasan black as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8 is all set to release in Japan on November 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans in Japan can enjoy this upcoming installment on AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the global audience, episode 8 will be available for streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8, as per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) November 23, 2023 Thursday 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) November 22, 2023 Wednesday 10 am India Standard Time (IST) November 22, 2023 Wednesday 8.30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) November 23, 2023 Thursday 2 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) November 22, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm Central European Time (CET) November 22, 2023 Wednesday 9 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) November 22, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm

According to the official schedule, the release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season are:

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 7

Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Episode 7 of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 stirred excitement as Kitasan Black emerged victorious in her race at the Japan Cup. This win has left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming race. Kitasan, determined and well-trained, was set to face Satono Diamond for the first time. Despite maintaining a positive outlook, Satono Diamond was determined to surpass her in their upcoming showdown.

The race proved to be incredibly intense, with both Kitasan and Diamond showcasing their skills. However, despite giving it her all, Kitasan narrowly missed out on victory to Satono Diamond. Kitasan admired Diamond's spirit and held her in high regard without harboring any envy. The episode concluded with a celebration concert for the winner.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8

Kitasan black as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 8, has created quite the anticipation among fans. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating continuation of the story, filled with exciting races, heartwarming moments, and how Kitasan and Diamond's relationship will unfold. It will be truly captivating to see how their rivalry and mutual admiration shape their friendship and inspire them to achieve success.

