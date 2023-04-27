Uncertainty of MAPPA censoring violent scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has fans worried

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 just months away, anime-only and manga fans alike find themselves constantly discussing Studio MAPPA’s adaptation online. From the former fans speculating about the plot to the latter praying and hoping for good adaptations of their favorite scenes, everyone has something to say about the upcoming season.
It’s unsurprising that a popular discussion amongst fans regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s production is just how much censorship there’ll be in the upcoming season. While the first season wasn’t exactly blood-free, the second season’s source material certainly ratcheted up the shock and gore of the series.
While some fans are sharing their worries about censorship, others are explaining why they feel the season won’t be heavily censored, even pointing to factual evidence.
Disclaimer: Spoilers below for source material which will be adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s source material has fans fearful of heavy censorship from Studio MAPPA
Understandably, fans are concerned about potential censorship issues in MAPPA Studios’ television anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. As Twitter user @hizuknows (Indigo) highlights in their tweet, there are several heavy-use instances of blood and gore. Likewise, some characters display a particularly sadistic side as well, which could be at risk of dialog censorship.
Such instances include the deaths of Kento Nanami and Toji Zenin, as well as Nobara Kugisaki’s suspected death during the Shibuya Incident Arc. With these scenes often going over the top with blood and gore, fans are worried that a legitimate risk of censorship exists. Combined with the series’ massive popularity, this could be a recipe for disaster in terms of a faithful adaptation.
Why fans can likely rest easy
There are a few key pieces of evidence that support the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be uncensored. The most factual of them is the time at which the series airs in Japan. As Twitter user and lead series leaker @king_jin_woo (Myamura) points out, the slot in which the series is set to air is used by studios for anime “not suitable for children” due to including “violent/s*xual content.”
Beyond this, as many other fans are pointing out, MAPPA has also put out some very bloody and gorey anime lately with seemingly no censorship whatsoever. Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, and the first Jujutsu Kaisen season are all prime examples of this.
Fans are also pointing out that the series wouldn’t be the same without the gore, further suggesting a lack of censorship.
In summation
While fans likely won’t know whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be censored with certainty until the series premieres in July 2023, it seems as though censorship won’t be a concern.
MAPPA Studios being the animator, the late time slot for the series, and how integral gore is to the series’ shock value, all cement this idea.
Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.