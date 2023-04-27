Uncertainty of MAPPA censoring violent scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has fans worried

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 just months away, anime-only and manga fans alike find themselves constantly discussing Studio MAPPA’s adaptation online. From the former fans speculating about the plot to the latter praying and hoping for good adaptations of their favorite scenes, everyone has something to say about the upcoming season.

It’s unsurprising that a popular discussion amongst fans regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s production is just how much censorship there’ll be in the upcoming season. While the first season wasn’t exactly blood-free, the second season’s source material certainly ratcheted up the shock and gore of the series.

While some fans are sharing their worries about censorship, others are explaining why they feel the season won’t be heavily censored, even pointing to factual evidence.

Disclaimer: Spoilers below for source material which will be adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s source material has fans fearful of heavy censorship from Studio MAPPA

indigo @hizuknows Mappa better sensor nothing with season 2. We need to see that horror. Mappa better sensor nothing with season 2. We need to see that horror. https://t.co/JoAWlCepsM

Understandably, fans are concerned about potential censorship issues in MAPPA Studios’ television anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. As Twitter user @hizuknows (Indigo) highlights in their tweet, there are several heavy-use instances of blood and gore. Likewise, some characters display a particularly sadistic side as well, which could be at risk of dialog censorship.

Such instances include the deaths of Kento Nanami and Toji Zenin, as well as Nobara Kugisaki’s suspected death during the Shibuya Incident Arc. With these scenes often going over the top with blood and gore, fans are worried that a legitimate risk of censorship exists. Combined with the series’ massive popularity, this could be a recipe for disaster in terms of a faithful adaptation.

𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 @curseddango @hizuknows you HAD TO remind me of that... @hizuknows you HAD TO remind me of that...

🦑Squid Jackson🔞 @SquidJackson @hizuknows I'm more worried about them cutting shit out of the shibuya incident in favor of expanding gojo's past @hizuknows I'm more worried about them cutting shit out of the shibuya incident in favor of expanding gojo's past

Ｅｌｏｈｉｍ @Elohimbutcooler @hizuknows Honestly they need to make it gorier. I wanna see Nobaras brain spewing out of her eye socket and Tojis guts flopping onto the ground @hizuknows Honestly they need to make it gorier. I wanna see Nobaras brain spewing out of her eye socket and Tojis guts flopping onto the ground

Cashew @Cashew524 @hizuknows I need to see crispy Nanami in all his glory that man is so handsome @hizuknows I need to see crispy Nanami in all his glory that man is so handsome

Why fans can likely rest easy

There are a few key pieces of evidence that support the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be uncensored. The most factual of them is the time at which the series airs in Japan. As Twitter user and lead series leaker @king_jin_woo (Myamura) points out, the slot in which the series is set to air is used by studios for anime “not suitable for children” due to including “violent/s*xual content.”

Beyond this, as many other fans are pointing out, MAPPA has also put out some very bloody and gorey anime lately with seemingly no censorship whatsoever. Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, and the first Jujutsu Kaisen season are all prime examples of this.

Fans are also pointing out that the series wouldn’t be the same without the gore, further suggesting a lack of censorship.

Myamura's tweet (Image via @king_jin_woo on Twitter)

Beast @SufianBeast @king_jin_woo The fact that they didn't hold back in the slightest in hells paradise or csm is also a reassurance @king_jin_woo The fact that they didn't hold back in the slightest in hells paradise or csm is also a reassurance https://t.co/vu2VnksvzQ

alex @zebe66 @hizuknows Mappa probably not gonna, JJK CSM and Vinland S2 all have had moment with some pretty major gore. @hizuknows Mappa probably not gonna, JJK CSM and Vinland S2 all have had moment with some pretty major gore.

indigo @hizuknows @king_jin_woo Btw not that I acc read the tweet, yea I’m glad tbh. Jjk wouldn’t be jjk without that gore. We really are eating @king_jin_woo Btw not that I acc read the tweet, yea I’m glad tbh. Jjk wouldn’t be jjk without that gore. We really are eating

BeezyBee(=_=") @BeezyBee064257 @king_jin_woo Thank goodness for no censorship, can’t imagine how empty I would feel if I had to go through S2 with all the unimaginable censoring @king_jin_woo Thank goodness for no censorship, can’t imagine how empty I would feel if I had to go through S2 with all the unimaginable censoring 💀💀

indigo @hizuknows @curseddango Bro I think they won’t tbh, it’ll be aired at night time which means it’s not for younger kids @curseddango Bro I think they won’t tbh, it’ll be aired at night time which means it’s not for younger kids

In summation

While fans likely won’t know whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be censored with certainty until the series premieres in July 2023, it seems as though censorship won’t be a concern.

MAPPA Studios being the animator, the late time slot for the series, and how integral gore is to the series’ shock value, all cement this idea.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

