Uncle from Another World season 2: Potential release date, what to expect, and more

Uncle from Another World is an anime series based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hotondoshindeiru. The manga started serialization on Kadokawa Shoten's ComicWalker in June 2018. As of September 2022, eight volumes have been released.

The anime television series, produced by AtelierPontdarc and directed by Shigeki Kawai, aired from July 2022 to March 2023. Moreover, the studio has been appreciated for producing the series Ganbare, Douki-chan.

Despite the initial frustration regarding the series' airing, which some deemed as the worst case of mismanagement, Uncle from Another World has managed to gain a substantial fan following. The numbers have been on a steady rise, with Netflix recently releasing the English dub version of the final few episodes on their platform. This has left many fans curious and eager to know when Uncle from Another World season 2 will be released.

Is there a release date for Uncle from Another World season 2?

Ojisan as seen in Uncle from Another World (Image via AtelierPontdarc/Netflix)

Unfortunately, there is currently no release date for Uncle From Another World season 2, and its renewal status is also yet to be announced. However, the English dub episodes 8-13 of the series were released on Netflix on March 30, 2023. Although it may take some time, there is a possibility that the show could be renewed in the future. If that is the case, fans may hear news about it this year, but it is improbable that the production will wrap up before next year.

The first season of the series faced several setbacks during its release due to various reasons. Although the adaptation was initially announced on June 17, 2021, and eventually premiered on July 6, 2022, the series faced several production issues that caused it to go on hiatus three times.

These breaks occurred between episode 4 and 5, episode 7 and 8, and episode 12 and 13, with the first hiatus lasting two weeks and the subsequent two lasting around three months each. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lack of available animation staff also had a significant impact on the production of the anime. However, things are expected to go smoother if the studio decides to move forward with the new season.

What to expect from the upcoming season?

Takafumi and Ojisan in Uncle from Another World (Image via AtelierPontdarc/Netflix)

In the upcoming Uncle From Another World season 2, Takafumi and Fujimiya will continue to witness the escapades of Ojisan. The new season will pick up from where the previous season left off, adapting chapters 34 and beyond of the manga, as the finale of the previous season has already covered chapters 32 and 33.

Fans are thus anticipating the return of the show with the same cast, which includes voice actors Takehito Koyasu, Jun Fukuyama, and Mikako Komatsu reprising their roles as Ojisan, Takafumi, and Fujimiya, respectively.

What is the series about?

Takafumi and Ojisan in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc/Netflix)

Uncle from Another World follows the story of Takafumi's uncle, Yousuke "Ojisan" Shibazaki, who, seventeen years ago, slipped into a coma after an accident. However, upon waking up, he was a changed man. He spoke an unknown language, possessed mysterious powers, and claimed to have been a heroic guardian in another world.

Despite his magical powers, Ojisan was vulnerable and lost. Once a middle-aged salaryman, he now struggles to fit in with a world that has evolved beyond recognition. Takafumi was initially perplexed by his uncle's sudden transformation, but he took on the responsibility of helping him adapt to life in the real world. The series then chronicles the challenges that Takafumi and his uncle face as they navigate a new reality together.

Poll : 0 votes