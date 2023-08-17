Undead Unluck anime reveals release date with special premiere in October

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the alleged release date for the Undead Unluck anime series was leaked by Twitter user and reputable general anime news source @WSJ_manga. According to the user, the series will start broadcasting on October 6 and will hold a special premiere event on October 1.

Event information for the special premiere is scarce as of now, but it will allegedly show the first two episodes and feature a cast conversation segment. While these announcements have yet to be officially made by the Undead Unluck anime’s staff or website, @WSJ_manga’s leaks have generally proven accurate from a historical perspective.

Furthermore, the leaked raw scans for Weekly Shonen Jump’s 38th issue for the 2023 publication year show the announcement in the upcoming magazine. While still a leak since the magazine has yet to be officially released in Japan, the information regarding the Undead Unluck anime series is seemingly all but officially announced.

Undead Unluck anime series leaks set to be confirmed this coming Monday with Weekly Shonen Jump #38

The Undead Unluck anime series is arguably among the most highly anticipated anime series of 2023. The original manga series from author and illustrator Yoshifumi Tozuka is regarded as one of the most popular series to debut in Weekly Shonen Jump in recent years. The attachment of David Production to the anime’s production also helped boost excitement around its premiere, with the studio being well known for their JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series.

Several cast members have already been announced, including Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo and Yuichi Nakamura as Andy. Additional cast currently announced for the series includes Natsuki Hanae as Shen and Kenji Nomura as Void. Fans are expecting additional cast to be announced for the series sometime after the Weekly Shonen Jump #38 news gets officially released.

The series is also reuniting the main staff of the Fire Force anime, another popular series from the house of David Production. Yuki Yase is directing the series, while Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation. Meanwhile, Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the series’ music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime series.

As for the manga, it was originally published as a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2019. A serialized version was launched in the same magazine one year later. Viz Media began publishing the series digitally in January 2020, followed by print publication in May 2021. Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga digitally, which is the company’s paid Shonen Jump+ app service. The series has been regularly serialized and well-received since then.

