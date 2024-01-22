Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The story of the anime's second cour will be continued in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16, which is scheduled to air on Friday, much to the delight of fans. The series' devoted audience is eager to see how the narrative develops and is excited about the fresh twists and turns in the story.

Undead Unluck episode 15 will feature new opening and closing themes to correspond with the latter half of season 1. Shui's energetic and passionate song Love Call will act as the opening theme, while the closing theme will be OKAMOTO's dramatic and upbeat track Nothing can compete with this love.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16 release date and time

Undead Unluck is available on Hulu, Disney+, and Bahamut Anime Crazy, which can be accessed via the website and the app. Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16 is scheduled to debut on the MBS/TBS Networks on Friday, January 26 at 1:28 am JST, assuming there are no delays.

Here are the approximate release timings for Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16 for fans in different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Japanese Standard Time Friday, January 26 1:28 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 25 8:28 am Central Standard Time Thursday, January 25 10:28 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 25 11:28 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 25 4:28 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 25 9:58 pm Central European Time Thursday, January 25 5:28 pm Australian Central Time Friday, January 25 2:58 am Philippines time Friday, January 25 12:28 am

Recap of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 15

In Under, the fifteenth episode of Undead Unluck, it is revealed that Rip came to Fuuko with an artifact that, when Fuuko touched it, caused a vision of God destroying the world. After that, Rip departs, telling Fuuko and Andy that they should join Under, the real name of the Negator Hunters. However, Andy declines, insisting that they could kill God as long as it was a living being.

Fuuko and Andy met with Chikara after Rip left to find out if he had made up his mind. Chikara told them how he had killed his parents accidentally when Unmove first manifested, and that he felt Fuuko and Andy had both taught him how to make amends after he had spent years searching for a way to do so. He chooses to join the Union as a result.

What to expect in Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16?

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16 preview (Image via David Production)

According to the preview, a traitor within the Union will be exposed. Given that the episode is titled Revolution and one of the last shots in the preview features a person in a Union uniform battling everyone with the UMA Burn, it's likely that someone has been collaborating with Under.

It would be surprising to see Undead Unluck season 1 episode 16 handle the revelation as it would be a significant twist to introduce so late in the game.

Undead Unluck is a popular anime series that has been captivating audiences since its debut. The show has been praised for its unique storyline, well-developed characters, and stunning animation.

The anime has a talented cast of characters, each with unique abilities and intriguing storylines. The anime raises questions about the nature of the Negators and their place in the universe while examining themes like life, death, fate, and freedom.