Undead Unluck episode 15 review: Chikara's decision, Under's ultimatum

Undead Unluck episode 15, entitled Under, served as an epilogue to the Unrepair arc. It premiered a new OP, Love Call by Shiyui, and a new ED, Kono Ai ni Kanau Mon wa Nai. It also involved tying up a few loose ends with Unmove, and further explaining exactly what Under's motivations are.

With the cruise ship mission over and done, the only remaining loose ends were Chikara's decision about whether or not he was going to officially join the Union. At least, that was until Unrepair showed up very much alive.

While Undead Unluck episode 15 is slower and calmer compared to what the rest of the series has been so far, it's also loaded with foreshadowing for future arcs and feels like a turning point.

Undead Unluck episode 15 sees Chikara join Union, Under making an ultimatum

Unrepair's ultimatum

A vision and an ultimatum in Undead Unluck episode 15 (Image via David Production)

A big surprise at the end of episode 14 was when Unrepair came back from the dead, albeit regressed to a child's form. The Negator Hunter from Under didn't explain how he came back and only offered an ultimatum and a gift. Andy punching him in the face only knocked out a baby tooth. Otherwise no hostilities were offered or exchanged.

None from Unrepair at least - the other members of Under were shown dueling Union members in quick flashes: Top and Phil being chased by Feng and a kid in a bunny suit, Shen and Mui dueling Creed and an unnamed woman. For his part, Unrepair offered two things: the gift of a gun Artifact to Fuuko and an ultimatum to Union.

The gun showed a vision of the rapidly approaching Ragnarök to Fuuko and Andy. Unrepair laid out the ultimatum: Under will turn the world upside down, controlling it fully. He even offers Fuuko and Andy a place at their side, but they both rebuke his offer and say God will die. He wishes them good luck, doing a dramatic disappearing act.

Chikara's backstory expanded

Chikara Shigeno, aka Unmove, was introduced in episode 12 as a scared kid caught in the middle of a situation way beyond his understanding. His backstory was summarized in that episode. In Undead Unluck episode 15, Andy, Fuuko, and the audience are given an expanded version of Chikara's backstory.

Much like Fuuko's Unluck manifesting killed her parents and a plane full of people when she was eight years old, so too did Chikara's Unmove manifest when he was in middle school. He and his parents were crossing the street, and his powers manifested as stopping them from crossing the street as a semi-truck slammed into them.

His father died on impact, his mother lived for only a short while after. This left Chikara depressed, with only his mother's last words of helping people that help him to keep him moving through the trauma. He officially decided to join Union to atone for this action and for nearly running away from Andy and Fuuko when they rescued him.

Memories altered and time skipped to start the next arc

Memory erase and training in Undead Unluck episode 15 (Image via David Production)

Chikara's best friend, Ryo, interrupted the trio's time together. The two young men spoke about their plans for the future, including Ryo getting a basketball scholarship. This would turn out to be their final meeting, as Chikara leaves with Andy and Fuuko.

Thinking that his friend was in trouble, Ryo ran after them. Chikara, however, asked Nico to erase his friends' memories of him as well as everyone else's. This was done in a blink, though Chikara did break down afterward. Fuuko also asked if Andy could help her and Chikara train to fight and kill God. This was not only to defend themselves better, but also to help Ryo and Chikara reunite in a better world.

The stakes were given bluntly to Chikara in the classroom: if Union fails to deliver on all the Quests, the world ends in January. Even if they succeed, they only delay the world's destruction to April. Chikara joined on September 16, and a time skip showed the new Roundtable reconvening on December 1 for a new round of Quests.

Final thoughts

Undead Unluck episode 15 is calm, compared to the chaos of the Unrepair arc. There's only the barest of tension in the episode with Unrepair and the visions that Andy and Fuuko both see, the bulk of the episode is on Chikara and his life being turned upside down like Fuuko's from episode one.

It's the most calm Andy and Fuuko have seemingly had all series. Any moment of calm is usually disrupted by something huge coming along, or an assassination attempt by a Negator. Fortunately, nothing of the sort happens in Undead Unluck episode 15 aside from Unrepair's ultimatum and the vision from the Artifact Gun.

With Chikara in their ranks and a new slew of Quests coming out, several key takeaways from the overall Unrepair arc are present in Undead Unluck episode 15: Under's existence poses a large thorn in Union's side, the doomsday clock ticks ever closer to midnight with the additional threats in play, and teamwork prevails over selfishness.