Undead Unluck episode 5 review: United We Negate

Undead Unluck episode 5, titled United We Negate, premiered on November 3, 2023. The episode covered Andy and Fuuko's introduction to The Union as well as started their first official quest. It wasn't a pleasant first day or experience, given the cold and lethal reception they had already received prior to Gina's death.

The two plucky Negators finally find themselves at the Roundtable, already swamped and overwhelmed with requests, much like the audience was overwhelmed with information in this episode.

Undead Unluck Episode 5 covered chapter 8 pages 13 through 23, and chapters 9 and 10 of the manga and answered a lot of lingering questions. There's plenty to see and learn as Fuuko and Andy take their first steps into The Union in this episode.

Undead Unluck episode 5: Andy and Fuuko join the Union

One last drink for Gina

Conversations about Gina in Undead Unluck episode 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Undead Unluck episode 5 begins with both Fuuko and Andy drinking their sorrows away over Gina's death. It also answers and reveals several things about Gina that Episode 4 hinted at: she was so depressed about nothing changing that she had a death wish.

Gina always had reservations about killing, which wore her down eventually, even getting Andy to swear she'd be the first of his victims if he escaped. This weighed heavily on both Andy and Fuuko, with the former even saying that Fuuko helped free Gina from her miserable existence.

One last drink interrupted in Undead Unluck episode 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fuuko and Andy then strike a deal: If Andy helps her make things better in The Union so no one else suffers like Gina, he will get his wish of the perfect death. Andy agrees because it'll help charm Fuuko, a desire that never quite goes away throughout the episode.

They don't finish drinking and toasting the dead before a massive plant creature from the Union abducts them for a Roundtable meeting. Gina's spector hangs over the episode and their presence in Union.

Number 5, Tatiana, even attacks Andy over it the first minute they're at the Roundtable.

Union's Roundtable and mission, revealed

A failed first strike on the various Union members clues Andy and Fuuko that the other eight members are as good as Andy (if not better) when it comes to controlling their powers. Number 1, Juiz, stops a fight between Number 5, Tatiana, and Andy by locking their powers to hit Billy and Fuuko before they both stand down.

Undead Unluck episode 5 makes sure to introduce the Union members (Juiz, Shen, Billy, Phil, Tatiana, Isshin, Top, and Nico), though the only current members whose powers are known are Andy and Fuuko.

Fuuko attempts to make her position on the matter clear: she wants to change how the Union is operated and questions why or if they need to follow Apocalypse.

Fights stopped, questions answered in Undead Unluck episode 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to Juiz, the Earth has had 98 Rules added to it thus far and every three months a new one is added. The Union exists to stop the god that's behind the Apocalypse book from making the rules and freeing people from that existential tyranny. She and Fuuko argue about how to change things based on that.

Juiz tells Fuuko how things work: if Fuuko wants to change things, she has to play by the rules and work up the ranks. This means completing quests, capturing UMAs, and solving cases with The Union to gain ranks and eventually overtake Juiz. There's no combat allowed between members, as Episode 2 proved.

Apocalypse's Quests

The book, the quests, and priorities (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to Top, the talking book Apocalypse is the first Artifact found on Earth. When all members of the Round Table are conveyed and seated, it opens up to give them Quests to complete. They each have their objective, a certain amount of people required, and a reward, and all need to be complete or else a penalty is given.

The book currently lists six quests, with the penalty of the addition of the UMA Galaxy. Juiz intended to go after only the first three and accept the penalty due to a lack of intelligence and manpower and the rewards involved.

Juiz's reluctance is understandable given the time limit placed on them: They'd need to complete all six Quests before August 31and their induction day was August 5.

Quests, goals, and consequences (Image via Sportskeeda)

The six quests range from locating an invisible person at the easiest to find the hardest one to catch aka the UMA Spoil. Naturally, Andy springs up and goes after the hardest one and volunteers himself, Fuuko, and Shen for it. Shen is reluctant to go, but Apocalypse decides to allow it.

Juiz even apologizes for being the one who ordered Fuuko and Andy's execution. Their reward will be the location of the Unrepair Negator, among other things if they are to succeed. Time then skips forward to August 21, a mere 10 days before the August 31 deadline.

Other UMAs and Union perks

The perks of the Union suit (Image via Sportskeeda)

Undead Unluck episode 5 features other things about The Union that are important. Only people with the Union emblem can actually take on Quests, hence Mui merely wishes them luck despite wanting to be out there with Shen on missions. The Union suit, tie, and emblem are not for show either.

The suit is bulletproof, stabproof, and very sturdy in protecting its members. The ties give them access to all forms of public service and transport. The emblem translates any language, which explains Shen and Mui's dips into Chinese as opposed to Japanese. Getting Andy one of the same had to wait as a UMA escaped and attacked them.

The number of UMAs and Negators increased in Undead Unluck episode 5, from ones that deal with fire like Burn, to ones that negate fire like Unburn, and so on. One particular UMA that possesses Mui is the Cloth UMA or "Clothy". It has the ability to possess a person, become clothing that they desire, and control them like a marionette, much like Life Fibers in Kill la Kill.

It gets defeated by its own ability, not working on Andy and a stroke of Unluck from Fuuko, resulting in it taking a laser beam. It's along for the ride now, having bonded with Andy's skin. The group heads off to New York, investigating a zombie problem related to the UMA Spoil, as Undead Unluck episode 5 ends with Andy craving an American cheeseburger.

Final Thoughts

There was a lot to unpack in Undead Unluck episode 5. More answers about The Union led to plenty of questions. There were shenanigans and possible future complications over Gina's death.

There's the promise of dealing with zombies in the next episode, judging by the preview. There's the worldbuilding on display likewise.

While the episode was dialogue-heavy, it's important dialogue to give the situation the appropriate amount of gravitas. Things are going to be different for Fuuko and Andy from now on, as Undead Unluck episode 5 has proved. The question now is whether or not the heroes will have any time to themselves with all the Quests they need to do.

