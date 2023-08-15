5 anime power systems beyond anyone's understanding (and 5 that are absolutely basic)

Anime captivates audiences with its vast array of intricate and fascinating power systems that not only enhance character abilities but also contribute significantly to the overall storytelling experience. Some power systems are uncomplicated and easily grasped, like Dragon Ball's Ki, where characters channel their energy for various purposes.
On the other hand, power systems such as Naruto's Chakra can be more elaborate due to their complex mechanics and components. Similarly, Hunter x Hunter's Nen and Jojo's Bizzare Adventures' Stands each possess their own distinct rules and limitations, which may come across as difficult to grasp. These intricate power systems add depth and introduce creativity in the anime genre, elevating it to new heights of engagement and enjoyment for its devoted fans.
From Chakra in Naruto to Nen in Hunter x Hunter: Here are 5 anime power systems beyond anyone's understanding
1) Chakra - Naruto
The chakra system in Naruto is intricate and fascinating. It possesses a dual nature, comprising physical energy and spiritual energy, alongside the transformation of chakra into five elemental natures. Each individual has their own unique type of chakra that necessitates an understanding and control for effective manipulation.
Mastery of chakra control requires years of devoted training to achieve. However, it's important to note that the usage of chakra also comes with limitations and drawbacks, such as the potential risks of exhaustion or even death due to chakra depletion. Overall, comprehending the complexities of Naruto's chakra system demands a deep understanding of its intricacies.
2) Geass - Code Geass
The Geass system in Code Geass presents a fascinating complexity stemming from various factors. It encompasses a wide range of powers, each possessing unique abilities and limitations, primarily focused on manipulating the mind.
This supernatural force, unattainable through technology, adds an enigmatic dimension to the narrative. Additionally, unlocking Geass requires entering contracts with code-bearers like C.C., which are often shrouded in vague conditions. These elements combine to form the captivating and intricate core of Code Geass' storytelling.
3) Nen - Hunter x Hunter
The intricate Nen system in Hunter x Hunter enhances the series with its unique depth. It allows individuals to tap into their life energy (aura) and develop personalized Nen techniques. This system consists of four core principles, each with distinct attributes that aspiring Nen users must master.
Before learning techniques, users must identify their specific type through Water Divination. Hatsu abilities, which are personal Nen skills, vary greatly based on users' personalities, experiences, and desires. They can range from simple to intricate, making them highly individualized. Apparently, even the series' creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, hasn't fully comprehended the complexity of the Nen system, adding to its enigmatic allure.
4) Stands - JoJo's Bizarre Adventures
The Stands system in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is intricate for various reasons. Each Stand possesses a unique and often bizarre ability that ranges from perplexing to powerful. These abilities, although invisible and intangible to ordinary humans, interact with the world. Stands surpass human capabilities and can be used for both good and evil purposes. Their origins vary, either occurring naturally or triggered by supernatural phenomena.
Some families inherit Stands, such as the Joestars and Higashikatas. Within this complex framework, remarkably intricate and potent Stands exist, bordering on being overpowered. Altogether, this multifaceted system combines distinct abilities, invisibility, intangibility, inheritance patterns, and a range of power levels to create the complex nature of Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures.
5) Sacred Gears - High School DxD
The Sacred Gears system in High School DxD is deeply complex and multifaceted. It encompasses various types of Sacred Gears, each with their own distinct abilities and limits. These Gears can evolve based on user preferences, leading to a wide range of capabilities. Understanding the full potential of these soul-linked Gears proves challenging, as does separating them from their users.
Furthermore, their connection to Heaven and Hell adds another layer of complexity to the system. The interaction between these otherworldly realms and the Sacred Gears remains enigmatic. In essence, this system is characterized by its diversity, evolution, soul-based nature, and ties to other dimensions, making it a complex and varied power framework.
From Ki in Dragon Ball to Grimoires in Black Clover: Here are 5 Anime Power Systems That Are Absolutely Basic
1) Ki - Dragon Ball
Anime often features a wide range of power systems, each varying in complexity. One standout example is Dragon Ball's Ki system, which distinguishes itself through its simplicity. In this system, characters tap into the energy source known as Ki to unleash tremendous bursts of power. It serves multiple purposes such as flight, energy sensing, and teleportation. Despite its diverse applications, the core concept of Ki remains easily understandable.
This straightforward system contributes to the prevalence of overpowering characters within the series—some possess such potent Ki that their attacks could potentially obliterate entire planets. Unlike convoluted systems found elsewhere, Dragon Ball's Ki system offers an accessible and uncomplicated framework for viewers to immerse themselves in the action. It exemplifies how a simple yet versatile power system can effectively underpin a captivating anime narrative.
2) Breathing Styles - Demon Slayer
The Breathing Styles system in Demon Slayer provides a straightforward way for individuals to enhance their lung capacity and amplify their strength when fighting formidable demons.
By following specific breathing patterns, users increase oxygen levels in the blood, allowing them to combat more powerful adversaries. This system consists of five core Breathing Styles that trace back to Sun Breathing, supplemented by various Branch Styles. In total, there are 14 unique Breathing Styles, each with its own special attributes.
Users' ranks are determined by their success rate, adaptability, and mastery of complex techniques. Even lower-ranked techniques demonstrate impressive potency, highlighting the overall effectiveness of this system. With its comprehensible yet formidable approach to combat, Demon Slayer's Breathing Styles system offers a diverse array of powerful techniques contributed by each style.
3) Quirks - My Hero Academia
The Quirks system in My Hero Academia is designed to be easily grasped. It revolves around the unique superhuman abilities possessed by individuals, which can be categorized as emitter, mutant, or transformation types. Emitter types have the power to generate and control elements, while transformation types can temporarily or permanently change their bodies. Mutant types result in permanent physical alterations.
Each character possesses a distinct Quirk that grants them extraordinary abilities such as super strength, flight or the ability to create explosions. The simplicity of this system lies in its clear categories and easily comprehensible concepts, ensuring accessibility for all audiences.
4) Life Fibers - Kill la Kill
The Life Fibers system in Kill La Kill revolves around parasitic organisms that thrive on the bio-energy within a host's nervous and circulatory systems. These organisms, known as Life Fibers, enhance the host's lifespan by enveloping their body and binding to the peripheral nervous system rather than internal organs.
Acting like extraterrestrial fabrics, Life Fibers sustain themselves by consuming living organisms and have played a significant role in human development, shaping clothing and the concept of adornment.
This idea is simple—garments infused with Life Fibers grant wearers unique powers that amplify their abilities. Ultimately, the Life Fibers system presents an easily understandable and straightforward concept within the world of Kill La Kill, connecting attire, life force, and enhanced capabilities.
5) Grimoire - Black Clover
The Grimoire system in Black Clover revolves around magical books known as Grimoires, amplifying a user's magical abilities and housing their spell repertoire. These books evolve as their owners grow, filling with new spells and reflecting personal development.
Grimoires are granted based on mana levels and personality traits, with high mana yielding four-leaf Grimoires, and exceptional individuals receiving a four-leaf clover Grimoire, symbolizing good luck.
Rarely, a five-leaf clover Grimoire, denoting a devil's presence, emerges. This uncomplicated system enriches the narrative by introducing personalized power growth and creativity through evolving Grimoires. Overall, Black Clover's Grimoire system is a straightforward yet engaging power mechanism, enhancing the story's depth and ingenuity.
In conclusion, anime power systems exhibit a fascinating range of complexity across different series. Some are intricately designed to the extent that even their creators may not possess complete comprehension. Conversely, there are simpler systems that offer accessibility and ease of understanding.
Regardless of their level of intricacy, these power systems constitute an indispensable component within the genre, contributing depth and ingenuity to the stories they portray.
