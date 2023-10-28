Undead Unluck episode 4 review: Undead and Unluck vs. Unchange

Undead Unluck episode 4, titled Do You Love the Change in Me?, was released on October 27, 2023. The episode profiled plenty of events and revelations, including Gina (or Gena as the anime calls her) and Andy's relationship, the nature of Gina's powers, and Undead and Unluck vs Unchange.

Undead Unluck has been going at a steady pace thus far, with the introductory arc packing 3 chapters worth of content into two episodes. The fight with Gina packs in a page out of chapter 4, all of chapter 6 and 7, and pages 2-13 of chapter 8 into one episode.

That's a lot for the episode where Andy and Fuuko face their real test to get the Union off their backs.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Undead Unluck episode 4: A fight against a tragic character

Gina's identity and obsession

Gina's history and obsessed profiled in Undead Unluck episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before getting into the fight and mechanics behind Unchange, it's worth exploring who Gina Chambers is and what her overall deal is. Undead Unluck's third episode gave viewers a sneak peek into who she was when not eliminating UMAs: a seemingly young girl who didn't enjoy when things changed, but had something of a heart-to-heart with Fuuko and bonded with her over painting.

Undead Unluck episode 4 goes further into that even as the ferocious fight continues. Gina is over 60 years old and looks like she hasn't aged a day since capturing Andy 50 years ago, even calling herself "eternally 16." More to the point is the fact that Gina's obsession with Andy started with her capturing him..

Basically, when she captured him, all the slots in Union were filled up, so he couldn't join. His determination to rematch with her and her visiting him every day while he was imprisoned made her fall in love with him. But then he escaped and she was lonely for over 40 years. It makes her heartfelt excitement over their reunion bittersweet.

The power of Unchange

Unchange demonstrated in Undead Unluck episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Comparisons made to Satoru Gojo's Infinity powers are not unwarranted with the Unchange ability. Basically, the ability negates the state of non-living objects being changed and perfectly preserves them. In a way, it's reflective of Gina herself: she is unchanging in age and personality and doesn't want things to change either.

This Negator power manifests in Undead Unluck episode 4, with Gina being able to create solid objects out of thin air in the form of a constant barrier around her that cannot be pierced even by the Unbreakable sword and invisible hands akin to Elfen Lied's Lucy's powers, which can rip things and people apart.

To add onto Gina's arsenal, she also had her massive beret with a buzzsaw blade in it and applied Unchange to her makeup for that eternal youthful appearance. If all that failed, a massive UFO like craft shaped like her big beret would appear and help her annihilate her target. All this comes into play in Undead Unluck episode 4.

The fight against Unchange

Expand Tweet

All of the aforementioned powers make Gina a formidable opponent for Andy and Fuuko. More than even Void and Shen from episode 2, Gina is focused on her one goal: getting Andy back and eliminating Fuuko. The fight spanned the entire episode, with only the minor cutaway to Shen as he returned to Union's base at the start.

The fight in Undead Unluck episode 4 is tough and brutal, with nothing seeming to affect Gina in the slightest, except for flashbang grenades and the times that she bleeds all over her invisible barrier. Meanwhile, Andy and Fuuko had to constantly move, with Andy suffering dismembered limbs to keep himself and Fuuko alive and thinking about Gina's rules.

Eventually, a plan is formed. The two discover one weakness in Gina's near impenetrable defense: a small hole in her barrier. Andy stores up a huge amount of Unluck by having Fuuko hug him with her shirt raised, and then she throws his head into the barrier. The Unluck Unleashed technique proves its worth by having Gina's UFO shoot a massive destructive beam into the barrier.

Gina's tragic death

Gina's death in Undead Unluck episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

With all said and done in Undead Unluck episode 4, Gina's death sticks out even more than Void's. Void's was quick, blink of an eye, and cathartic after seeing Andy get beat down and Fuuko nearly killed by him and Shen multiple times over. Gina's has an entirely different feeling, which the episode truly captures.

Despite her trying to kill Fuuko and possess Andy (like many yanderes desire with their object of affection), Gina's last moments aren't spent in pain. She confesses to the two that she did desire change at one point, but nothing seemed to change. The world just kept turning, she kept capturing and killing UMAs, but nothing changed.

As she lies dying, however, Gina confesses that change might be good after all as she compliments Fuuko's painting. Andy hugs her close and seemingly kisses her as Undead Unluck episode 4 ends on that somber note: Undead and Unluck live to see another day as the Unchanging girl finally changes with her passing.

Final Thoughts

Highlights of Gina in Undead Unluck episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

As action packed and fun as Undead Unluck episode 4 was, it was fundamentally a very different beast then the rest of the series thus far. Gina was a fun but deep and tragic villain trapped in a neverchanging life, which caused her to be the way she was.

As with any status quo changing episode in an anime, Undead Unluck episode 4 is likely to remain in viewers' minds for a long time since it marks the first serious and sorrowful villain fight in the series. It's not the only one to come either. There's also the matter of there being no stars visible in the sky that needs addressing in the future.

Andy and Fuuko's bizarre journey into The Union has just begun, but fans will need to tune in next week to see how things go. Suffice to say, as even Gina stated during the fight, it's not going to be easy for either of them.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.