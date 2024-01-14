Undead Unluck episode 14 review: A battle in the air

Undead Unluck episode 14 was a smackdown in the air between Rip/Unrepair and Latla vs. Andy, Tatiana, Fuuko, and Chikara. It was a show of skill, aerodynamics, and maneuverability. While the Negator hunters aren't done yet, their operation to kidnap and/or kill a lot of other Negators for their powers has been halted for the time being.

The battle in the skies involved a lot of technical know-how and experience to pull off floating in the air and sniping at each other. The whole episode takes place in a matter of minutes, but it's a very tense battle that truly tests what Andy, Fuuko, and Chikara can do.

The newest recruits to the Union, aside from Tatiana, face one of their toughest challenges in battling the leader of the negator hunters.

Undead Unluck episode 14: Unrepair defeated by teamwork in the air

Negator vs. Negator in the air

Negator vs. Negator in Undead Unluck episode 14 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Undead Unluck episode 14 is the penultimate episode of the Unrepair Arc of Undead Unluck. It further shows off Rip and Latla's powers, as well as Chikara's powers and Andy and Fuuko's smarts in battle. Additonally, it shows how Tatiana's ability comes in handy in a fight like that.

The playing field may have been even for both parties, as being in the air offers plenty of disadvantages for everyone, but that didn't stop either side from being able to fight.

With Tatiana's Untouchable ability providing a cushion for Fuuko, Andy, and Chikara, they had free reign to try hitting Rip and Latla.

There were two problems: Latla's ability allowed any head-on attacks to curve and miss, and Rip's legs were an artifact called Blade Runner that allowed him to not only fly but also fire blades infused with his Unrepair ability.

This almost ensured that the two were untouchable, though Andy put that theory to the test by combining Chikara's Unmove and a Parts Bullet finger shot.

Maneuverability is key to Unrepair's defeat

While Unrepair's Negator ability disables healing factors and keeps wounds fresh and Latla's ability curves incoming threats away, the two have blindspots and limitations that were previously untested until Undead Unluck episode 14.

Due to Unmove causing everything in Chikara's field of vision to freeze, Andy's Parts Bullet finger shot curved and hit Latla in the back when Unmove was turned off after seemingly missing.

The maneuverability factor went both ways, as Unrepair was able to reduce Andy to just an upper torso despite Chikara's best efforts at stopping an oncoming blade storm and Andy moving at faster speeds due to Unrepair's legs allowing for a height advantage.

The Union Negators concocted a plan that required an insane amount of Unluck, and likewise, their two enemies being arrogant and unaware, to work.

Undead Unluck episode 14 shows how the plan worked: Andy was thrown away by a meteorite nearly hitting him thanks to Fuuko. With Andy seemingly thrown away and Fuuko and Chikara on top of Tatiana's Untouchable barrier, Unrepair swooped in with Latla to kill the two.

A Crimson Bullet fired by Andy fired from high above Latla and Unrepair's blindspots, plus Chikara using Unmove to hold them still long enough for it to hit, tore through Rip's chest and seemingly mortally wounded him.

Philosophy clash revisited: Selflessness wins

Selflessness and teamwork triumph in Undead Unluck episode 14 (Image via Sportskeeda)

As Rip seemingly began dying from the Crimson Bullet, he thought about their clash of philosophies from episode 12. He admitted he got played because nobody fighting throughout Undead Unluck episode 14 was fighting selfishly, they all fought to save each other.

While he fell unconscious, Latla summoned the massive whale Kain and escaped with Rip's body.

As the villains escaped, Latla declared Rip wouldn't be dying. The quartet of Union Negators were finally able to catch their breath for the first time in a long while.

The big takeaway, aside from Tatiana warming up to Andy and Fuuko, was the question posed to Chikara: will he want to join The Union after everything that's happened?

Undead Unluck episode 14: the aftermath of the fight and the cliffhanger (Image via Sportskeeda)

None of them, not even Tatiana, forced him into joining or reporting back to Juiz. Instead, they gave him a week to consider it.

The week's time skip showed Chikara fitting in better at school thanks to a Union translator tie given to him, with Andy and Fuuko awaiting his decision at the school's front gate.

Before Andy and Fuuko can get a definitive answer, however, Undead Unluck episode 14 ends with Rip showing up at Chikara's school regressed to a child's age and a standoff starting between himself and Andy and Fuuko.

Final thoughts

If Undead Unluck episode 14 is remembered for at least one thing, it should the reiteration of one of the core themes of the series: powerful solo abilities are no match for teamwork, and to never underestimate your opponent.

Andy and Fuuko especially have gone up against five Negators and a UMA so far, and have triumphed every time because of their teamwork and inventiveness.

The episode likewise revealed why the Negator hunters lost: they only ever fought for their selfish gains, they never tried to help or cover each other or combine attacks or anything truly creative aside from Rip using Latla as his shield. Everything from Tatiana's Untouchable being unleashed to Fuuko's Unluck to Chikara's Unmove being unlocked and all of Andy's sacrifices and hits were all taken to help their friends and comrades.

The next episode is called Under, the name of the Negator Hunter organization in the manga. Viewers will need to be braced for the next episode, as it may contain real answers as to the group's true motivations. Until then, Undead Unluck episode 14 remains a very intense fight and the first clash between Under and Union.