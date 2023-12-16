Undead Unluck episode 11 review: An Auction in Rio

With as much zaniness as previous episodes of Undead Unluck threw at audiences, Undead Unluck episode 11 being slower is a nice change of pace. Following the prior episode detailing the stakes of any more penalties being announced, this episode showcases Andy, Fuuko, and Tatiana making it to Rio de Janeiro and preparing to nab Unrepair.

However, as is the usual with anything involving Andy and Fuuko, nothing is easy about this seemingly simple mission. What starts as an infiltration of a black market auction for Cryptids turns into a counterterrorism mission by the end. Andy and Fuuko may have gotten to relax in the first half of the episode, but they're forced into a fight at the end.

Undead Unluck episode 11 sees Andy and Fuuko infiltrate an auction on a cruise ship in Rio

Undead Unluck episode 11: Disguises for infiltration (Image via Sportskeeda)

One thing that Andy and Fuuko haven't done throughout Undead Unluck is have any chance to relax since meeting each other and being hunted by the Union. Undead Unluck episode 11 showcases their version of relaxation and mission prep: a shopping spree where they both try on clothing.

Their mission is simple sounding enough - infiltrate a yacht owned and operated by the local mafia, find and grab Unrepair, and exfiltrate. The plan itself for how to do so is likewise simple, dress fancy while having Andy and Fuuko act like a couple. That first half went well, even with the small bit of turbulence when Andy gave Fuuko revealing dresses to wear.

The two bicker like a married couple, Fuuko calling Andy out on how embarrassing a lot of the outfits were when he tries to make the excuse of the Unluck events being big. He eases off of it quickly, showing at least some maturity from when he propositioned her a fair few times in prior episodes.

Deep conversations

Deep conversations in Undead Unluck episode 11 (Image via Sportskeeda)

They face an Unluck incident in which Andy got hit by a truck and then chomped on by a shark, resulting from his own shenanigans no less. However, both Andy and Fuuko have deep conversations with each other for the first time in a while. Andy's is on Victor being a problem and that he doesn't know who he is.

He likewise makes another point at the end of Undead Unluck episode 11, that he used to see Negators in three ways. They either gave up on life, committed a life of crime, or accepted their ability and lived their lives accordingly. However, there's a fourth option, as he states being with Fuuko and joining the Union taught him, to fight like hell against God.

Fuuko's is more introspective, especially after Juiz conversed with her earlier. While she's positive she can do more with her Unluck now, especially after having survived Victor, she's still unsure of herself, especially with how she grew up. Her life had been one big mess of being a shut-in, but ever since learning all this, she strives to protect people.

Negator terrorists?

The Under group in Undead Unluck episode 11 (Image via Sportskeeda)

As if infiltrating a Mafia-owned yacht, and having to keep their cool at a gathering of scum and villainy wasn't enough, the mission threatens to go sideways when a rival group to the Union shows up. This group of Negator Hunters are known as Under in the manga, and aren't friendly if Undead Unluck episode 11 is anything to go by.

Barely a few seconds after their introduction, the leader, Rip aka Unrepair, kills two mafia enforcers quickly and violently by slicing their throats and preventing them from saving themselves. His comrades in arms, Creed, Feng, and Latla do the same to other guards as they quietly gun them down with silenced pistols.

Juiz describes them, in no uncertain terms, as Negators with a major chip on their shoulders and a rival group to the Union. While the Union wanted to kill God and stop the Rules and prevent Ragnarok, Under was hurt by the world and wanted the world to pay. Undead Unluck episode 11 ends with Andy and Fuuko racing to confront them as Tatiana enters the boat.

Undead Unluck episode 11 presents a rare breather of an episode for the protagonists. They may be on a mission but they've gotten to go shopping in Rio, get a good walk on the beach, and dress fancy. In fact, if not for Under's interference and infiltration, this might have been one of the most easy-going episodes of the show to date.

This doesn't mean everything is going to go smoothly if Unrepair's powers are anything like how it was when he captured Unseen in the prior episode. Battling Union was one thing, they at least had some regard for civilian life. Battling Under may be trickier, given that they have no qualms about collateral damage and they're in a confined space.

Fans will need to tune in to next week, and here for more anime and manga updates.