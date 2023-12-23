Undead Unluck episode 12 review: Union vs. Under

Undead Unluck episode 12, titled Activate, premiered on December 22, 2023. It was a continuation of the prior episode where Andy and Fuuko found themselves infiltrating a mafia auction in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, to capture the UMA Unrepair. The infiltration went sideways when a terrorist Negator group named Under, likewise ilfiltrated the ship and began shooting guards.

The operation went from quiet to loud and turned chaotic because Under wasn't playing by any sort of rules ewhen it came to "recruiting" their Negators. The mafia being caught in the middle were not playing either, and the language and culture combining was making it easier for either side to locate their target. Everything from the prior episodes regarding enemy Negators came back in force in this episode, especially all the lethal applications.

Undead Unluck episode 12 sees Andy, Fuuko, and Tatiana fighting Under

Infiltration over

Undead Unluck episode 12: The infiltration ends (Image via Sportskeeda)

The infiltration mission was over when Tatiana alerted Fuuko and Andy that Under had infiltrated the yacht and was killing guards, the efforts in the prior episode having to be abandoned suddenly. As Undead Unluck episode 12 opened, Andy and Fuuko went charging to find the Negators aboard the ship.

Dealing with the mafia was almost trivial for Andy. The trouble was that, since Andy and Fuuko made a lot of noise, they alerted the mafia and had to deal with several men with guns. Fuuko's Unluck triggered an explosion on the left side of the ship, opening a hole into a stairway to the cargo hold.

The two of them, since Tatiana was trying to get in as she a was a huge mechanical ball, ran down the stairs only to be intercepted by an entire crate full of dynamite blowing up. Surprisingly, this didn't result in either dying but a more direct way down to the cargo hold.

Chikara Shigeno: Unmove

Undead Unluck episode 12: Unmove (Image via Sportskeeda)

As almost every single Negator has a tragic backstory, Chikara Shigeno's should come as no surprise. On September 2, the day the UMA Galaxy was added and where all languages were unified, he went to school in Japan and almost immediately had a panic attack since nobody could understand him.

He was tased from behind and brought onto the yacht to be sold off. A further flashback showed his mother died, presumably of illness, so there is nobody to mourn or miss him. His escape attempt is ruined when the Negator Hunters find him, killing the guard that was trying to shoot him in the leg.

Chikara's Negator ability, Unmove, works as follows: he can stop anyone from moving, provided he maintains eye contact and stands perfectly still. Unrepair, however, treats only Chikara's ability as useful and not the person. It's not surprising that when Fuuko and Andy help him out, he helps them likewise at the end of Undead Unluck episode 12 by freezing a hailstorm of bullets and mafia gunmen.

A fight of philosophies and powers

Unrepair and the Negator Hunters in Undead Unluck episode 12 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Undead Unluck thus far has had many Negator vs. Negator fights, usually with Andy and Fuuko barely surviving against the Union's Negators. At least Union Negators have rules regarding civilian casualties and attempt to minimize or otherwise bloodlessly deal with a UMA/potential Negator.

As Undead Unluck episode 12 shows, starting with the minigun using Creed, the Negator Hunters don't have qualms about killing people. It's revealed that if a Negator dies, their ability will transfer to someone else. The Negator Hunters do not care about the people they have in their ranks, only that their abilities are useful to their ultimate goal.

What is their ultimate goal? Gather an army - watch the world burn, according to Unrepair. They don't care about God or the Rules as long as they get revenge. This nihilistic idea translates with their lethality, as Andy needs Fuuko's help in fighting Unrepair and they're sore losers, as Unrepair launches a scalpel at Chikara that stabs Fuuko when she and Andy jump in front of it.

Final thoughts

Undead Unluck episode 12 reveals the polar opposite of The Union's philosophy in the Negator Hunters' lethality and cold outlooks on life. Whereas the Union works to ultimately free humanity from God's unjust and terrible Rules, Under works selfishly to control the world as they see fit. The Negator Hunters are the personification of the phrase "if the world hurts you, hurt it back harder."

With Chikara having helped Andy and Fuuko, and Fuuko seemingly only having an hour to live, Andy was heavily tempted to pull the card out of his head and unleash Victhor again. This fortunately didn't happen. What is going to happen, if the episode preview is any indication, is that Tatiana is going to have to fight off Creed and Feng.

Though Undead Unluck episode 12 ends with Chikara freezing bullets like Neo from The Matrix, it is very clear the fight on the yacht isn't over yet. Fans will need to tune in next week to see how Tatiana fares in combat.