Undead Unluck episode 7 review: Dreams overcome Spoil

Undead Unluck episode 7 premiered on November 17, 202, and continued the battle against the UMA Spoil. It also showcased how the entire incident began, and displayed yet another method to utilize Unluck in practical ways using zombies as bombs.

The entire town of Longing, Nevada, was affected by the UMA's area of effect and its Rules, which turned them all into zombies. Undead Unluck episode 7 elaborated on how it happened, detailed when it happened, and how the kids in the bunker were able to survive where others got zombified in a matter of minutes.

While the episode did not conclude the battle, it gave more context as to the nature of the UMA.

Spoilers ahead.

Undead Unluck episode 7: Dreams vs. Spoil

The kids in the bunker, how Spoil infected the town

Undead Unluck Episode 7: How Spoil infected Longing, Nevada (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the recap of episode 6, Undead Unluck episode 7 began with an explanation from Ken, the eldest of the children, on how exactly things got that bad and why the kids were still alive and unaffected by Spoil. One week prior to our heroes entering the town, Spoil appeared as a floating eye and unleashed its effect right away.

A noxious brown and green gas spread out and adults began getting infected rapidly. It overtook the people in a matter of seconds as the closer the proximity, the faster they were infected. The teacher at the Sunflower Nursery School was the last adult the kids saw turning into a zombie. She confidently and happily stated she wouldn't die until she found a handsome guy to wed, even as she was slowly turning.

Undead Unluck episode 7: The teacher saves the kids (Image via Sportskeeda)

She also gives a very crucial bit of advice: that when things get tough, to focus on their dreams. That focus had been keeping all of the kids from turning into zombies.

This was demonstrated in doubly heartbreaking fashion when the youngest child, a girl named Mii, was 40 seconds away from becoming a zombie before Ken reminded her of her dream to become a florist.

This act caused her time to accelerate from 40 seconds to 20,000 seconds (or about 5 hours).

Unluck creating zombie bombs, Spoil's rules

Undead Unluck episode 7: The teacher's sacrifice (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yet another use of Unluck is discovered in Undead Unluck episode 7: damaging a main villain by applying Unluck to his would-be victims and them rushing at him. This was shown, in tear-jerking fashion, by having the teacher hug Fuuko affectionately and Fuuko do the same and then having her rush at Spoil.

The effect causes Spoil, when he tries to crush the teacher, to fall into a gunpowder supply store and have all of it explode on him. It breaks off the statue bits on Spoil's face. The exploding Unlucky zombies are able to damage Spoil so much that it goes into its second form to avoid dying.

Undead Unluck episode 7: Zombie bomb rush (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spoil swallows the remaining zombies and uses their energy to assume its second form. Spoil's rules are that it can rot things. Organic beings get timers placed on them and when they run out, they become zombies. The second form amplifies this effect the closer the target is and makes it active as Andy found out the hard way when he tried to continue the fight.

Spoil also gained energy beams that can instantly spoil beings and creations like the Statue of Liberty. Shen is only just able to redirect the beam away from them with his ability.

Spoil's second form and its motivations, explained

Spoil's second form in Undead Unluck episode 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spoil's second form is creepier than the first: bearing a taller body, wings, a Lord Zedd-style face shield with steel-colored spikes coming out of its head, its face with one eye and rows of sharp teeth, a stretchable neck, and inky black hair that's revealed to be rot and decay that pours out and rots anything it touches.

Spoil explains its motivation rather clearly to Fuuko since Shen runs to grab a weapon from their truck. It sees itself as a balance to a stagnant world, where everything grew uglier without decay. It explains how Spoiling things is necessary for death to occur, and that living beings fought and grew from its existence.

Spoil's second form and it's motives in Undead Unluck episode 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

It seems to likewise regard humanity as the evil that rejected it and thus asks the question of why they choose to fight it. Since they're all part of nature, why continue on? Why have such an attachment to a body that doesn't even last a century, why continue fighting at all?

Spoil effectively sees itself as a necessary evil, something that must exist in the world.

Dreams and sunflowers

Fuuko replied with such an effective retort that it shuts up and distracts Spoil so much that its aura of putrid decay disappears. She states that humans will not give up on their dreams, even if forced to spoil as the UMA says. She adds that she will especially not give up her own dream to become a normal girl and live life. Her timer, much like Mii's earlier on and with the sunflowers in her eyes, goes up to 20,000 seconds.

Both Andy and Shen tell her how wicked sick that was as a move, as Shen shattered a part of Spoil's headpiece and declared his dream to become the greatest in all creation. His own timer keeps going up as the episode ends. The next episode preview showcases Andy reaching for the card on his head, which manga fans will recognize as the first appearance of Victhor.

Sunflowers in Undead Unluck episode 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sunflower is often a symbol of unwavering faith and loyalty to a person someone cares about with all their heart. They are also symbols of positivity and optimism. They show up a lot in Undead Unluck episode 7: The teacher runs through a field of them, Mii says she'll plant many for her, in Fuuko's vision when talking down Spoil, and other areas.

The sunflowers in Undead Unluck episode 7 fit that symbolism perfectly: they spoil away to symbolize the death of optimism, but fields are shown as the teacher races to her death as a symbol of her own loyalty to the children. Fuuko has many of them in her vision as a beacon of hope and optimism against decay and this literally blows Spoil's decaying aura away.

Final thoughts

Although Spoil hasn't been defeated in Undead Unluck episode 7, the show appears to be aiming for three parts to its various arcs and the fight scenes are no exception. Much like with Gena in episode 4, the real fight against Spoil has begun since Shen and Fuuko are now resolute and know how to counter Spoil's timers.

As the manga readers know how this fight goes, a comment should be made on how Undead Unluck episode 7 has handled Spoil as a UMA. The UMA is the first Andy and Fuuko fight, and won't be the last. If this one is this tough to take down, thanks to Andy messing with Apocalypse in episode 5, things are only going to get tougher from there.

As always, the episode is fantastically directed and shot with plenty of tearjerking moments, including the teacher's sacrifice and Fuuko's speech with the booming positive music in the background. The fact that the color is washed out likewise gives Spoil's namesake more gravitas, and it returns when everyone is positive and upbeat.

The battle against Spoil has picked up as of undead Unluck episode 7, and the heroes are going to need to finish him fast if they want to survive.

