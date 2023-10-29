Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 arrives next week and the title centers on the exploits of Fuuko Izumo, a young lady with the ability to 'unluck' everyone she comes into contact with, and Andy, who is 'undead' and wishes to end his life. Produced by David Production and TMS Entertainment, Undead Unluck follows their battle against the Union, which hunts down people with exceptional powers.

The upcoming episode will introduce new foes and friends and give fans a deeper insight into the lives of the protagonists. It may also feature three new Negators and fans can't wait to see what the upcoming installment brings to the table as the show has been praised for its original storyline and comical occurrences by fans and critics alike.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 will feature Andy and Fuuko's escape from Russia

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 titled United We Negate is scheduled to air on Friday, November 3, 2023. The episode will start broadcasting in Japan at 1:28 am JST on the MBS/TBS Networks. Furthermore, Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 will be available on Hulu, Disney+, and Bahamut Anime Crazy, in select countries.

Following are the release times of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 for various time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: Friday, November 3, 1:28 am

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, November 2, 9:28 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, November 2, 11:28 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, November 2, 12:28 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 2, 5:28 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 2, 9:58 pm

Central European Standard Time: Thursday, November 2, 6:28 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, November 3, 1:58 am

Philippines time: Thursday, November 2, 12:28 am

Recap of episode 4

Do You Like the Way I Change?, the fourth episode of the season, debuted on October 27, 2023. Andy and Fuuko engaged in a furious battle with Gina, with the ability to "unchange." She was the one who kidnapped Andy and conducted experiments on him 50 years ago.

Through cooperation and cunning strategy, Andy and Fuuko were able to overcome Gina, but not before discovering some startling facts about the Union and its commander.

What to expect Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5

The fifth episode of the season will follow Andy and Fuuko's attempt to flee Russia and make their way back to Union headquarters. Episode 5 will introduce new foes and friends and the protagonists will learn more about their pasts and powers.

In addition to this, three new Negators may feature in the episode, namely Billy, Tatiana, and Nico. Nico is a Negator with the ability to control time, while Tatiana has the ability to control sound waves.

Fans will have to wait for the release of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 5 to witness a thrilling and action-packed installment that will disclose more about the universe and the characters of the series. The episode will also delve deeper into the world of Undead Unluck, revealing more about Andy and Fuuko's lives.

