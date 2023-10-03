Under Ninja episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja episode 1 is scheduled for release on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 1:33 am JST, airing first on TBS and, subsequently, on BS11 networks. Crunchyroll holds the license for this anime outside of Asia.

This anime is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. This manga initially debuted in Kodansha's Young Magazine in July 2018 and has maintained a consistent serialization since then. As of now, the manga has been compiled into 11 volumes in Japanese.

In Under Ninja episode 1, viewers can expect to be introduced to the protagonist of the series, Kuro Kumogakure, and the strange circumstances of his life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga.

Under Ninja episode 1 to introduce viewers to modern-day ninja Kuro Kumogakure

Where to watch and release date and time of Under Ninja episode 1

From the Under Ninja anime PV (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Under Ninja will air on TBS every Thursday, at 1:43 am JST, although the first episode broadcast will be aired a little earlier, at 1:33 am JST, and the second episode at 1:28 am JST. BS11 will start airing the episodes every Friday from 23:30 pm JST, beginning on October 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, TV Hokkaido will air the series every Saturday from 1:53 am JST, starting on October 13. TBS Channel 1 will also broadcast the series every Sunday at 1:30 am from October 15. The series will gradually become available on platforms such as U-Next, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Under Ninja episode 1 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:33 am, Thursday, October 5, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 11:33 am, Thursday, October 5, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:33 pm, Thursday, October 5, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:33 pm, Thursday, October 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:33 pm, Thursday, October 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:03 pm, Thursday, October 5, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:33 am, Friday, October 6, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:03 am, Friday, October 6, 2023

Staff and cast supporting the anime production

From the Under Ninja anime PV (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions, with music production by Pony Canyon, photography handled by T2 Studio, and sound production by Dax Production.

The director of the series is Satoshi Kuwabara, and the series composition and script are both overlooked by Keiichiro Ochi. Meanwhile, the characters for the series are designed by Nobuteru Yuki, while Chihiro Ueno serves as the Sub-Character Designer.

Masami Saito is the Art Director, and the Chief Animation Directors are Akio Ujiie and Reina Iwasaki. On the other hand, Hideyuki Sakai takes on the role of 3D Director, Satoshi Motoyama is the Sound Director, and Tsuyoshi Shimura is the Director of Photography. Yumi Aburaya is responsible for color design, Wataru Uchida for editing, Seiji Handa for mechanical prop design, and Natsumi Yamada for prop design.

The music for the anime is composed by MK, Ryu*, Sadahiro Nakano, Shota Kowashi, and Yusuke Seo. The opening theme, Hyper, is performed by Kroi, while KOTORI performs the ending theme, Himitsu.

The main voice actors for Under Ninja include Atsumi Tanezaki as Suzuki, Daiki Yamashita as Shion Hachiya, Taito Ban as Kuro Kumogakure, Tarusuke Shingaki as Kato, and Tasuku Hatanaka as Miracle Hibi. They will be joined by Chika Anzai as Kawado, Cho as Ono, Koichi Soma as Ozu, Shūichi Uchida as Eita, and Sora Tokui as Noguchi. Viewers are eager to see them bring the characters to life in Under Ninja episode 1.

A mission in a highschool: What to expect from Under Ninja episode 1?

Kuro Kumogakure will be seen in Under Ninja epiosde 1 (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Under Ninja is set in post-World War II Japan, where the Allied Command, in an effort to manage terrorism and violence, established a secret agency consisting of ninjas. Despite the dissolution of the ninja organization after the Pacific War, it is rumored that the ninjas still operate secretly within various sectors in Japan.

One such ninja, named Kuro Kumogakure, will receive a critical assignment to infiltrate a high school equipped with advanced technology. This part-time job will transform his life, as he will have to navigate the dark world of modern-day ninjas. In Under Ninja episode 1, viewers will get introduced to Kuro and see how he gets his mission.

