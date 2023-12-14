Under Ninja Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja Episode 11 is scheduled for release on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

In the last episode, the battle between the ninja and one Under Ninja continued at Kodan High School. A similar fight was also happening at Yankii High School. The constant shifting of timelines and locations, coupled with the scant details about the main characters and the overall situation in the ninja world, has resulted in a surreal yet hilarious viewing experience.

As for the upcoming Under Ninja Episode 11, viewers can expect to see more action scenes as Kuro prepares to engage in his first serious battle of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Under Ninja Episode 11 Release time

Shinobu riding NIN's AI bike as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengo Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja Episode 11 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 9:45 am, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Central Time 11:45 pm, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Eastern Time 12:45 pm, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Central European Time 6:45 pm, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm, Thursday, December 14, 2023 Philippine Time 1:45 am, Friday, December 15, 2023 Japan Standard Time 2:45 am, Friday, December 15, 2023 Australian Central Time 4:15 am, Friday, December 15, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 11 streaming details

The cube as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Viewers will be available to watch Under Ninja Episode 11 through Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast.

The episode will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 10 recap

Yamada as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the previous episode, Kuro and Hibi reached Yankii High School to pick up a fight with the students there, only to discover Eita stranded on the rooftop. To their surprise, they also found Yamada waiting for them. She had successfully hidden that she was an Under Ninja.

Hibi was the first to challenge her. Despite his physical agility, he struggled to land a hit. However, when they started to physically wrestle, he took the opportunity to electrocute her.

Meanwhile, Saruta was wreaking havoc at Kodan High School, showing no mercy to any student who came in his path. Eventually, he came across Suzuki, whose leg he brutally severed with a strike of his sword. But instead of finishing her off, he planned to keep her for the end, for he felt that she had wronged him immensely.

Onikobe vs Saruta as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Thus, Saruta engaged in a sword fight with Onikobe while Suzuki tried to make her escape. This was until Kato intervened by sending a robot, shaped like a cardboard box, known as the cube. Although the cube managed to seize Saruta, it proved ineffective. Ranran was unable to accurately locate them and initiate a satellite laser strike which allowed the Under Ninja to escape from the cube's grasp.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 11?

Hachiya as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the upcoming Under Ninja Episode 11, viewers can expect to see a clash between Saruta and Hachiya. Despite his master's advice to flee at the first sign of trouble, Hachiya will find himself trapped within the school grounds thanks to the NIN. But he will receive support from Mako, the leader of the Rear Enders, whom he has managed to make an ally using his ninja technique.

Meanwhile, as suggested by the title of the upcoming episode, Kuro Finally Took Up A Sword, it appears that Kuro will engage in a sword fight with Yamada. This suggests that Hibi's planned electrocution will not go as planned. Kuro, despite being an unconventional main character, has not yet been involved in a full-blown fight. Thus, viewers will be excited to see him in action.