Under Ninja Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja Episode 12 is scheduled for release on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

This will be the final episode of this season. As strange as the series has been, things have gotten pretty intense in the last couple of episodes, with the ninjas fighting the Under Ninja in two separate locations. While Saruta has been carrying out a massacre at Kodan High School, Hibi and Kuro have been dealing with Yamada at Yankii High. In Under Ninja Episode 12, fans will learn how the fights end and who wins.

Under Ninja Episode 12 Release time

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions, and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja Episode 12 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 9:45 am, Thursday, December 21, 2023 Central Time 11:45 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2023 Eastern Time 12:45 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2023 Central European Time 6:45 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2023 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2023 Philippine Time 1:45 am, Friday, December 22, 2023 Japan Standard Time 2:45 am, Friday, December 22, 2023 Australian Central Time 4:15 am, Friday, December 22, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 12 streaming details

Viewers will be able to watch Under Ninja Episode 12 through Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast.

The episode will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 11 recap

In the previous episode, Noguchi and Sato, guided by the Director, were cautiously exiting the school. On their way, they came across Suzuki, whom they took with them. They reached the gymnasium and discovered an underground passage. However, the Director, communicating via a wireless fire extinguisher, warned them that being underground would not suffice if Escape, the government's top-secret orbital weapon, targeted the school.

Elsewhere, Mako revealed to Hachiya that Kodan High School was formerly a Japanese army facility, an underground NIN lab, and a UN communication center. The Director, a guard, had connections with all three organizations and, hence, lived on the premises for decades. Saruta then appeared, targeting Hachiya, as he was the grandson and one of the seven NIN leaders.

Despite Saruta's invisibility suit, Hachiya, sensing the blood on Saruta's suit, engaged him in a sword fight with ease. Hachiya marked Saruta for Escape to target, but the UN escaped, but not before fatally wounding Mako.

In the underground tunnels, Noguchi and Sato discovered that the place was used to produce counterfeit money for the UN, which led to a fierce battle with NIN. The Director, since he had links to all parties, was appointed as the gravekeeper.

On the rooftop of Yankii High, Kuro and Yamada prepared for their duel. As Kuro's katana arrived on a drone and they waited for Yamada's blade to arrive similarly, Kuro wondered why his poison darts and Hibi's electrocution had not affected Yamada. He concluded it was possibly due to her extraordinarily muscular legs, which had prevented his darts from penetrating.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 12?

In the upcoming Under Ninja Episode 12, titled Business as Usual, Wrapped up Tidy, viewers can expect to see an intense swordfight between Kuro and Yamada at Yankii High School. Meanwhile, Shinobu will be seen riding the AI bike to Kodan High. However, Kodan High faces the threat of being obliterated by NIN's ultimate satellite laser weapon. Interestingly, the whole situation appears to not be in favor of NIN, as it seems that Escape is getting breached.