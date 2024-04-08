Unnamed Memory episode 1 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Unnamed Memory episode 1 is set to release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Japan, and it will be available for streaming internationally on Crunchyroll. The anime is being adapted by Studio Engi, which has previously worked on series like Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! as well as The Detective is Already Dead.

This fantasy romance series that is being adapted from a light novel was scheduled for release in 2023 but was delayed due to production issues. However, fans can now look forward to its debut as one of the most anticipated romance anime of Spring 2024.

Unnamed Memory episode 1 Release date and time for all regions

Unnamed Memory episode 1 will be released in Japan on April 9, 2024, at 11:30 am JST. The episode count for the anime is not confirmed yet, but it is expected to follow a 12-episode single-course format. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday April 9 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday April 9 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday

April 9 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday

April 9 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday

April 9 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday

April 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday April 10

Unnamed Memory episode 1 streaming details

Unnamed Memory episode 1 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and At-X in Japan on April 9, 2024. While the anime's website has listed Netflix and Amazon Prime as platforms where it will be available, Unnamed Memory episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll predominantly.

Everything to know about Unnamed Memory

Oscar Lyeth Increatos Loz Farsas as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

The anime adaptation of Unnamed Memory is being directed by Kazuya Miura at ENGI Studios, with Deko Akao supervising the scripts. Chika Nomi is adapting the character designs by Chibi from the light novel series for animation. Akito Matsuda is composing the music for the anime. The series is based on the light novel by Kuji Furumiya and Chibi, initially published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before being serialized by Kadokawa.

The story revolves around Oscar, the crown prince of Farsas, and Tinasha, the Witch of the Azure Blue. Oscar is afflicted with a curse that threatens the life of any woman he marries. However, his fate changes upon meeting Tinasa, renowned as the world's strongest witch. The voice actor for Leonora has been announced as Chiwa Saito, known for her role as Hitagi Senjougahara in the Monogatari series.

Tinasha as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

The cast includes Yoshiki Nakajima as Oscar, Atsumi Tanezaki as Tinasa, Shuichiro Umeda as Lazar, Takuya Sato as Ars, Chinatsu Akasaki as Meredina, Kohei Amasaki as Curve, Chitose Morinaga as Narc, Junichi Yanagita as Lanak, Ayako Kawasumi as Lucrezia, and Jun Fukuyama as Travis.

It's worth noting that Unnamed Memory has also received a manga adaptation, which may serve as a good introduction to the story for fans before the anime's release. Fans have responded positively to the animation quality and production values of the anime, suggesting it may become a favorite of the Spring 2024 season.

Final Thoughts

Ranaku as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Unnamed Memory episode 1 will start with Oscar meeting Tinasha and then asking her for a year-long companionship. The episode count remains undisclosed but is likely to adhere to the typical 12-episode format for light novel adaptations, promising an intriguing narrative to unfold.