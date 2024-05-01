Unnamed Memory episode 5 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Unnamed Memory episode 5 will be released in Japan on May 7, 2024, at 11:30 am JST. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for an international audience. Meanwhile, Japanese viewers can tune into Tokyo Mx and MBS, among other channels.

Episode 4 mainly focused on the passing of General Ettard, one of Oscar's close associates and his master. Soon after his death, Oscar was informed that the nation of Cuscull had over a hundred mages operating within its borders.

Adapted from a light novel and manga series written by Kuji Furumiya, Unnamed Memory has gained a niche fanbase due to its narrative style and romance elements.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series.

Unnamed Memory episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Unnamed Memory episode 5 will air on May 7, 2024, in Japan. This new fantasy romance anime will follow a 12-episode single-cour format. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday May 7 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday May 7

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday

May 7

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday

May 7

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday

May 7

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday

May 7

Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday May 8



Unnamed Memory episode 5 streaming details

Unnamed Memory episode 5 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and At-X in Japan. While the anime's website has listed Netflix and Amazon Prime as platforms where it will be available, Unnamed Memory episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll predominantly.

Unnamed Memory episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

Unnamed Memory episode 4 started off with Oscar attending a sparring session with the soldiers, in which he demonstrated his physical prowess by defeating multiple of them, followed by an open invitation to the attendees to challenge him. Seeing this, Tinasha tries to leave, but Oscar immediately invites her to a duel, telling her that she is permitted to use magic.

Tinasha then brandishes two swords and engages in close-quarter combat against Oscar while simultaneously using magic. During the duel, she discovers that Oscar could perceive invisible magic via his instincts. Although Oscar is able to react to both her swords and magic, he eventually falls, and Tinasha emerges victorious.

Tinasha as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Later in the episode, certain envoys from Cuscull enter the palace and request an audience with Tinasha. A cautious Oscar greets them and informs them that Tinasha or any other witch was not in their palace, but the envoys quickly reveal their certainty of Tinasha's presence by addressing her as Lady Aeti.

The envoys try to invite Tinasha into their own nation, but she vehemently rejects their offer. Later on, the envoys use mind control on one of Oscar's guards to create a rift between Oscar and Tinasha, but the attempt only ends up hurting Tinasha's feelings.

Unnamed Memory episode 5: What to expect?

Tinasha and Oscar as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Unnamed Memory episode 5 will mainly focus on the relationship dynamics between Oscar and Tinasha. Although the new maid, Miralys, played a minor role in the previous episode, she ended up eliminating the Cuscull envoy towards the end of the episode. Episode 5 might reveal her actual intentions for coming to the palace.