Upcoming Dragon Ball Super Hero movie's Twitter reveals new illustrations

With the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie coming ever closer, Twitter fans are abuzz over new character illustrations and bios.

The reveal showcases new outfits for the usual suspects of Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma. Likewise, it shows Goten and Trunks aged to teens, Pan as a three-year-old, and the supposed villains in the movie.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and surprise!

Dragon Ball Super movie illustrations spark major excitement

Vegeta, Bulma, Trunks, and Goten.



The movie releases in Japan on April 22, and in Summer in North America.

The illustrations, brought to by DBS Chronicles's Twitter and likewise translated by them, seem to show the primary characters in the movie. Alongside Vegeta, sporting a blue bodysuit remniscient of his regular training Gi, we have Bulma dressed in yellow (reminding one of her space outfit in Namek), and the surprising entrant of Trunks and Goten.

Trunks and Goten are certainly surprises for fans, as they didn't think the two would be allowed to age. Judging by the reactions, fans weren't expecting that!

Another interesting thing is the villains of the movie. In what appears to be a throwback to Dragon Ball Z's Android Saga, and to the Red Ribbon Army saga in the original Dragon Ball, it appears the villains of the movie will be people trying to rebuild the Red Ribbon Army.

Fans react to the new illustrations

Fans are already speculating on what the newest Androids: Gamma 1 and 2 will do.

Level Up! @Datfool_Krazy @DBSChronicles I'm willing to bet Gamma 1 and 2 aren't the final villains in this movie and that they're gonna ally with the z fighters to take down said final villain and possibly the red ribbon army @DBSChronicles I'm willing to bet Gamma 1 and 2 aren't the final villains in this movie and that they're gonna ally with the z fighters to take down said final villain and possibly the red ribbon army

To wit, a number of fans are already excited about Gohan's entire role. The trailer and illustrations have already gotten people into an uproar to see if Gohan will get more of a role this time. The trailer seems to indicate so, as do the screen shots and illustrations.

Other fans are highlighting Pan's presence and how adorable she is. Some folks are looking at Broly and are looking forward to him showing up. Some people are confused as to when this will take place since Trunks and Goten are grown up.

The film will release in Japan on April 22, while North America will get it in the summer. One thing is for sure, fans cannot wait for it to release and finally have some more animated Dragon Ball Super action since Super left off with the Tournament of Power and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie.

