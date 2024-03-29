Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13 is scheduled to be released at 1:25 am JST on Friday, April 12, 2024. In the last episode, which was a two-parter, the storyline focused on Lum's attempts to save Ataru from what seemed to be an illness. The other part centered around the return of the little fox known as Kitsune.

Lum was determined to save Ataru while dealing with Ran's strange cupcakes, and Kitsune desired to have a pleasant moment with Shinobu and the rest of the cast in the previous episode. A new plot will unfold in season 2, episode 13, of Urusei Yatsura, quite possibly focusing on one of the characters and their lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13 release date and time for all regions

Foxes in the moonlight (Image via David Production).

As mentioned, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13 will be released on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The English-subtitled episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms.

The complete list of release dates and times for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 8 am Central Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 11 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 5:25 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, April 12, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13?

Ataru and Lum in the second half of the episode (Image via David Production).

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one's region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12

Episode 12 was a two-parter, with the first half centering on Ran, who is invested in preparing special cupcakes for Rei. One of the cupcakes falls to the floor, and Ataru eats it while attempting to follow her. Lum eventually finds Ataru on the ground, very sick, and tries to find Ran to help him, even believing that his Darling has passed away. However, it is revealed that each of those cupcakes is equivalent to eating one hundred of them, which explains his discomfort, which is caused by stomach issues.

The second portion of the episode focused on a myth from several centuries ago revealing that if one eats a special food under the moonlight, that person will turn into a fox during that evening. Kitsune tries to find Shinobu to present her that special food, but it is lost, so he seeks assistance from Lum and Ataru, only to discover that Kotatsu-neko and Cherry cooked it, ending the episode with the group happily eating together as foxes under the moonlight.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13?

Lum concerned over Ataru (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 13 will adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to episodes featuring the characters' everyday lives.

