Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The previous episode centered the narrative on Ryu, her relationship with her father, and the many twists and turns regarding the identity of her mother.

Episode 2's interesting storyline explores Ryu's character in depth and her longing for a maternal figure in her life. Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 will presumably continue this approach of adapting one-off storylines from Rumiko Takahashi's manga. This approach has always been part of the franchise's appeal.

Released on January 12, 2024, Urusei Yatsura, comprised of 34 volumes, launched Takahashi's career both in and outside of Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Sakura in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, January 26, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on the streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, January 25,, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 26, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3?

Ryu and her father (Image via David Production).

When it comes to those fans living outside Japan, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 is available to stream on both Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library. Furthermore, fans who are living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Recap of the previous episode

The first episode of this season was a two-parter that focused mostly on the characters of Ataru and Lum, although this one showed one of the series' biggest virtues, which was its cast. This time around, the focus was entirely on the character of Ryunosuke Fujinami, most commonly known as Ryu by the fandom, and the strange relationship she has with her father and her missing mother.

As Ryunosuke was invited to eat with Ataru, Lum, and their family as a way to thank her for bringing Ten back home, it was revealed that she doesn't have any memories of her mother and doesn't know who she is or how she looks. This leads to her having several discussions with her father about the identity of her mother, but it also leads to the man giving her several lies and a lot of comedic moments in the series' typical style.

Ryu then goes to school, and Lum suggests finding out if they have a photo album with pictures of the former's mother since that could potentially give her the answers she is looking for. Then Ryu and her friends start searching at her home, with her father finally giving in and revealing the album, which leads to the girl finding out that the man has photos of several women and that he has forgotten about who her mother is.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3?

Ryu and Ten in the latest episode (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series. It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a very free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.