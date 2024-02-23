Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The latest episode was a two-parter, with the first half focusing on Ataru and Ten buying a couple of headphones that made them swap bodies, which led to the former trying to hit on girls with the former's body.

The second part of the episode focused on Lum and Ataru traveling into the future because of the former's alien technology and showed glimpses of what they are doing ten years later, much to the fandom's despair. Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8 is likely to introduce a new plot or perhaps start with another two-parter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Lum discovering Ataru's future partner (Image via David Production).

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8 will be released on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, as per Hidive. The next episode of this legendary series will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 1, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8?

Ataru and Ten after switching bodies (Image via David Production).

Those living outside Japan can stream Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8 on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library.

Those living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 7

The most recent episode was a two-parter, with the first half focusing on the characters of Ten and Ataru. The protagonist bought a pair of headphones from a seller who was later revealed to be an alien, with those gadgets leading to them swapping bodies.

Ataru decides to use Ten's body to hit on girls and this leads to him running into Sakura, with a lot of comedic moments happening because of this. On the other hand, Ten was trying to convince Lum that he was him in Ataru's body, although the latter was lying to get his way with both ladies.

The second part of the episode focuses on Ataru and Lum, with the former getting late to school and the latter coming up with a gadget to arrive sooner, although it ends up making them travel to the future. This is how Ataru got to meet Kokeru Moroboshi, with him and Lum finding out that he eventually had a family.

The remainder of the episode also gave away some hints of how the story could be ending since it was revealed that Lum and Ataru are not going to end up together. The biggest revelation was that Shinobu is going to be Ataru's wife in the future, although the final moments of the episode end with a cliffhanger that hints at Inaba's upcoming appearance in this adaptation.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8?

Kokeru in episode 7 (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 8 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series.

It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.