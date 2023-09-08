Uzumaki manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Uzumaki manga by Junji Ito is arguably the mecca of the horror genre in this medium; the combination of Lovecraftian horror with Ito's eerie and unique art style has made it a modern classic. Considering the man's prolific career and the fact that there are several works of his that deserve attention, it's no surprise that the Uzumaki manga is a solid starting point.

Combining cosmic horror, solid storytelling, and a very good knowledge of how to disturb his audience, Ito has cemented himself as an all-time great in the manga industry. Now, it's true that every project of his shows a different side of his horror influences, but this one in particular is a brilliant start for those who want to know the master of this genre.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Uzumaki manga.

All the details about the Uzumaki manga

Where to read

One of the easiest ways to read the Uzumaki manga is by going to the Viz Media website. They are the ones translating the manga to English, and they have the first couple of chapters available to read for free, although it is worth pointing out that they are not at the disposition of every single country out there.

For those readers who enjoy physical copies of manga, the series can be found on Amazon. They have the series both in English and Japanese, which can be quite practical for a lot of people. It's also worth pointing out that the series only has three volumes, so it's a very easy read to digest.

What to expect

The city of Kurouzu-cho is filled with beings called spirals, whose origin is unknown and whose existence even precedes the city itself. After a certain amount of time, these creatures need to regenerate and, thus, decide to feed off human beings, which results in several heinous acts and people believing that the city is cursed.

As mentioned earlier, Junji Ito takes a lot from the works of H.P. Lovecraft, and that is felt across the entirety of the Uzumaki manga. While it is true that manga and literature are very different mediums, the same combination of urban fiction and cosmic horror works like a charm, adding to the allure of the project.

Ito does a phenomenal job by mixing these supernatural creatures with very mundane people and the lives they are leading. This is very important because it is a tactic that even authors like Stephen King have used in the past with horror stories: establishing a situation that can be viewed as very normal and then throwing a supernatural element into the mix in order to shake up the status quo.

The beauty of this approach is that it puts the reader in complete disarray. Uzumaki works because there is a somewhat cynical approach to the story: there is no certainty that the good guys are going to work or that there is going to be an explanation for everything that is going on. This, in turn, leads to a constant suspension of disbelief that is instrumental for the success or failure of any fiction work out there.

Final thoughts

The Uzumaki manga is arguably Junji Ito's masterpiece, and rightfully so. It's tense, filled with great moments, and has a kind of horror that stays with the reader after experiencing the manga that very few stories can capture. It's a very unique piece of horror fiction that deserves all the attention it can get.

