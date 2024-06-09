Vampire Dormitory episode 11: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be its official airing time on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 11 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw the entry of Miko, a girl trying to impersonate Mito. She tried to get close to Ruka and make him believe that she was the one who shared a meal with him the night Ruka and Mito met.

Vampire Dormitory episode 11 release date and time

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 11 will be released on June 16, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

June 16, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

June 16, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

June 16, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

June 16, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

June 16, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 16, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 16, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday June 17, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 11?

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 11, as well as the entire anime series, can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Episodes are aired on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after their release in Japan, with English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 10 recap

Mito (left) and Ruka (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 10 was titled The Pretty Boy Transforms. The episode commenced with the cafe announcing a new event where they would play as a haunted house. Everyone, including Ruka and Mito, was to wear ghost costumes for the event. While changing into their costumes, Mito confronted Ren who revealed that he would never change her back to her original state.

The reason was that if she became a girl again, Ruka would take her away. On the other hand, Juri had confessed to Takara and was waiting for an answer from him, but as Takara is always after girls, he decided to arrange a mixer for him and requested Mito and Ruka to accompany him on this mixer.

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

So, these three met on a camping site during the mixer where the girls also arrived. One of them looked exactly like Mito. She called herself Miko and was someone sent by Ren's father to bait Ruka into believing that Miko was his destined partner. This would allow Ren to take away Mito as his partner, thus fulfilling his duty as a dhamphir.

Mito eventually crossed paths with Miko. They argued and Miko challenged Mito that in a life-death situation, Ruka would always prefer her. Miko cut the bridge and both of them fell but Ruka only extended his hand to save Miko. Mito was broken as she fell into the river.

Vampire Dormitory episode 11: What to expect?

Miko as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 11 title hasn't been unveiled yet. As witnessed at the climax of the previous episode, the next episode could start by showing who saved Mito from drowning in the river.

As Ruka abandoned Mito in front of a fake person who was trying to impersonate her, it would be hard for Mito to return to Ruka. Will Mito become the partner of Ren or is there still something that could hold Mito and Ruka together?

