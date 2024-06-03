Vampire Dormitory episode 10: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on June 9, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be its official airing time on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 10 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode showcased Ren and Mito getting closer, as Ruka confessed to Mito that he had found his destined partner, which was also Mito. The latter part of the episode saw Mito engaged with Ren, with Ruka also invited to their ceremony.

Vampire Dormitory episode 10 release date and time

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 10 will be released on June 9, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

June 9, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

June 9, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

June 9, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

June 9, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

June 9, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 9, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 9, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday June 10, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 10?

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 10, as well as the entire anime series, can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Episodes are aired on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after their release in Japan, with English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 9 recap

Mito (left) and Ruka (right) as seen in the third episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 9, titled The Pretty Boy Goes To a Party, began with Komori temporarily closing the café for renovations. He asked all of the employees to make DIY designs for the new café, and everyone complied. As everyone was busy doing their stuff, Mito and Ren crossed paths, acting weird.

Later, Jura sent them, alongside Ruka, to the supply shop to buy something. Ren confronted Ruka about Mito, stating that Ruka had stayed away from Mito because he had already found his destined partner. Later that night, Ruka confessed to Mito about her destined partner and said he wanted Mito's continuous support in his life.

Mito (left) and Ren (right) as seen in the third episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

The next day, Mito visited Ren's place, where she met Ren's mother, a destined partner to a vampire. Mito could learn about her possible upcoming life from her. Ren's mother revealed that her life was good, as she was cut off from everyone else other than her husband. Mito didn't react much to this situation, as she was confused about her future.

The episode concluded with Ruka and everyone visiting Ren's place for an engagement ceremony between Ren and Mito, which Mito was unaware of. As the ceremony continued, Ren wished for Mito to be his and began to suck her blood. Mito pushed him away and ran outside, where she met Ruka. As Ruka undressed her, she realized that she was now a man.

Vampire Dormitory episode 10: What to expect?

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 10 title has not been revealed yet. As revealed in the previous episode, the next episode will focus on Mito's reaction to her biological transformation into a man.

The series has reached a plot twist that no one was expecting, which has also brought up the hype compared to its initial start. With Mito now a man, as she had always wanted, the question remains: which crossroads will she take?

