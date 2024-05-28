Vampire Dormitory episode 9: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be its official airing time on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 9 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw the relationship between Mito and Ren progress as the latter claimed that he would keep Mito's secret between them. The latter part of the episode saw Ren confess his love to Mito.

Vampire Dormitory episode 9 releases this week

Mito (left) and Ruka (right) as seen in the third episode (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 9 will be released on June 2, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

June 2, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

June 2, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

June 2, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

June 2, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

June 2, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 2, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 2, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday June 3, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 9?

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 9, and the entire anime series, can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Episodes are aired on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after their release in Japan, with English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 8 recap

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 8 was titled The Pretty Boy Has A Fateful Encounter. The episode commenced where it left off in the previous one as Ren found out the reality of Mito as a woman.

He picked her up from the bathroom and took her to the bedroom. He dressed her and waited for her to wake. As soon as Mito woke up, she apologized to Ren for keeping her identity a secret, to which Ren invited her to go outside.

They visited a clothes shop where Ren bought Mito some girly clothes and admired her beauty. As he did so, boys also started to gather around Mito. Ren asked Mito to run and she reached a waterfall.

Meanwhile, Ruka had also returned home and crossed paths with Mito, who wasn't wearing her disguise. Earlier in the episode, a granny revealed to Ruka that he could meet his soulmate by the waterfall tonight.

Komori as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ruka didn't realize she was Mito and tried to flirt with her, confusing the latter. They shared a drink and as Ruka was about to suck her blood, the clock rang and Mito ran away so that Ruka wouldn't know about her real identity. As she ran away, Ruka chased her, but Ren pushed her into an alleyway and embraced her lips. He confessed his love for Mito afterward.

On the other hand, as Ruka returned, Komori sighed over Ruka's unfortunate fate as he couldn't even see that the person he was living with was his soulmate.

Ruka returned to his room where Mito greeted him. He felt strange witnessing Mito a few minutes after seeing his destined soulmate. As they went to sleep, Mito slipped into Ruka's bed and expressed her bittersweet feelings to herself.

Vampire Dormitory episode 9: What to expect?

Preview images for episode 9 (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 9 is titled The Pretty Boy Goes To a Party. As indicated by the preview images of this episode, Mito could visit a party accompanied by Ren to his home, as seen in one of the preview images. The preview synopsis revealed that Ren's father would reveal an ability his son has had since the beginning, which could be related to his identity as a dhampir.

Moreover, the episode could also see Ruka fall towards the female Mito more and look for her in every way he possibly can. But with Mito herself keeping her identity a secret, how long will this game of tag continue until Ruka finally witnessed he true face of Mito and realizes that his destined partner was in front of him to start with.

