Vampire Dormitory episode 8: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on May 26, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be its official airing time on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 8 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Ren and Mito going on a date to a nearby festival. On the other hand, Ruka received a visit from his vampire brothers. In the second half of the episode, Ruka left for his home whereas one of Ruka's brothers tried to attack Mito.

Vampire Dormitory episode 8 releases this week

Vampire Dormitory episode 8 will be released on May 26, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different timezones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

May 26, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

May 26, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

May 26, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

May 26, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

May 26, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 26, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 26, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 27, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 8?

Vampire Dormitory episode 8, and the entire anime series, can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Episodes are aired on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after their release in Japan, with English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 7 recap

Vampire Dormitory episode 7 was titled The Pretty Boy Goes on a Date. The episode commenced with Mito inviting Ruka to a festival. Ruka accepted the invitation but told her to go on ahead as he had some things to do.

Mito visited Juri's room who lent her a yukata to wear for the festival. On her way out of Juri's room, Mito crossed paths with Ren.

Ren accompanied her to the festival and both of them enjoyed their time together. On the other hand, Ruka was visited by five of his vampire brothers.

They wanted to ask him if he had found any partner yet and blackmailed him that if he didn't find one, they would eat his thrall, Mito. Ruka got infuriated on hearing this and fought his brothers until he got seriously injured.

Back at the festival where Ren and Mito were watching the fireworks, Ruka arrived, injured. Mito rushed towards him and asked him what had happened. As she tried to move to a comfortable spot, she fell. Ruka grabbed her and embraced her lips, which shocked Mito.

An awkward atmosphere developed, but they still returned home. Back home, Ruka was forced to travel back to the vampire palace.

So, he departed the next day and so did Takara and Juri. Fortunately, Ren was still at the dormitory but he started ignoring Mito. Mito decided to take a bath but one of Ruka's brothers was present there, who tried to attack her.

Ren's surprise appearance saved Mito, who was offered help by Ren but she fell. Her chest bandages were removed, revealing her true identity as a woman.

Vampire Dormitory episode 8: What to expect?

Vampire Diaries episode 8 is titled The Pretty Boy has a fateful encounter. The previous episode revealed the true identity of Mito, as a woman, to Ren and the next episode would see how Ren reacts to it. But as seen in the preview images, Ren seems to act normal around Mito and could even help him appear appealing in front of Ruka.

Moreover, the preview images also revealed Mito appearing with her open hair in front of Ruka, so the next episode could also see Mito reveal her true identity to Ruka. Will Ruka accept Mito as a woman and confess his love for her or will their love story see more drama?

