Vampire Dormitory episode 7: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be its official airing time on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 7 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Mito take a breather alongside Takara and Juri on the beachside, as Ruka wanted to apologize to Mito. The latter part saw both of them forgive each other as Ruka enjoyed Mito's blood.

Vampire Dormitory episode 7 release date and time

Vampire Dormitory episode 7 will be released on May 19, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different timezones, some of which are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

May 19, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

May 19, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

May 19, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

May 19, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

May 19, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 19, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 20, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 7?

Vampire Dormitory episode 7, and the entire anime series, can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Episodes are aired on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after their release in Japan, with English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 recap

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 was titled The Pretty Boy is Heartbroken. The chapter commenced with where it left off in the previous one, as Ruka caught Mito sleeping with Ren. He ignored Mito and left the scene. Mito got extremely worried, but Juri and Takara cheered her up and took the day off. To give Mito a breather, these three visited the beach together.

At the beach, these three enjoyed their time as some grown-up females lured Takara. Juri didn't like this, upon which Mito asked him whether he liked Takara. Juri confessed his love for Takara and declared it as unrequited as Takara was interested in grown-up girls. Takara returned after he got rejected by the girls and brought a shell for Juri which made him happy.

Mito decided to buckle up and not give up on Ruka so they rushed home. When they got home, Mito witnessed the girl who had confessed her love for Ruka, standing beside Ruka. She didn't like it and wanted to interfere but Komori interfered and wanted them to continue. Ruka felt anemic because he hadn't had any blood. Komori sent Ruka and the girl to a separate room.

Mito was worried that the girl would take Ruka away from her. Later, Juri discovered a cake made by Ruka as he wanted to apologize to her. This made Mito cry as she rushed towards Ruka and they made up. The girl left the room with teary eyes as Ruka replenished his blood by feasting on Mito's blood.

Vampire Dormitory episode 7: What to expect (speculative)?

Vampire Dormitory episode 7 title hasn't been revealed yet. After the ending credits, Ren's feelings for Mito were revealed which could be the center point of the upcoming chapter.

As Ruka and Mito made up in the previous episode, fans can expect them to be close in the upcoming episode, thus triggering Ren to make his move. With the anime now past the mid-point, it is a matter of time until someone claims Mito.

