Vampire Dormitory episode 6: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on May 12, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be the series' official airing time on Japanese TV channels like AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 6 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Mito leaving Ruka and getting harassed by some delinquents in the streets. The episode also revealed the true identity of Ren as a dhampir.

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 release date and time

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 will be released on May 12, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different timezones, some of which are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

May 12, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

May 12, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

May 12, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

May 12, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

May 12, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 12, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 12, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 13, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 6?

Mito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 and the entire anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

After 30 minutes of its release in Japan, Crunchyroll airs episodes alongside English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 5 recap

Ren as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 5 was titled The Pretty Boy Runs Away From Home. The episode commenced with where it left off in the previous one, as a girl confessed her love for Ruka in front of Mito. Mito told her to be more confident in herself and try confessing to Ruka. She later met Ren, who was acting strange. He tried to attack Mito but stopped before injuring her.

Mito returned to the dormitory where Ruka was playing games, as usual. He teased Mito about how her date with the girl. Mito got angry and accused Ruka of not thinking about the other person's feelings. She also blamed him for only using others as a reserve for blood. Ruka pushed her down and tried talking it out, but she brushed him off and left the room.

Ruka as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

While Mito was in the streets, she pushed into two delinquents. They tried to berate Mito but she apologized and tried running away. One of the delinquents noticed the feminine features of Mito, claiming that she was a girl wearing male clothes. After this, he tried pushing himself onto Mito, who was crying for help as no one came to help her.

Ren came to the rescue out of nowhere and asked her what she was doing in the streets. She explained everything, but Ren still took her to the dormitory. He offered her to spend the night in his room and revealed his identity as a dhampir (human+vampire). Mito claimed that they were the same, as they were abandoned by their kind. They slept the night and Ruka found Mito with Ren in the morning.

Vampire Dormitory episode 6: What to expect (speculative)?

Mito (left) and Ren (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 6 title wasn't unveiled at the end of the episode but fans can expect things to heat up in the next episode after Mito is found sleeping with Ren by Ruka. Ruka left Mito on her own, but will he return?

The next episode could also give more insight into the powers of Ren and Mito getting closer to him as they are the same. With a worthy opponent now in sight, who will claim Mito as their partner?

Related Links:

Vampire Dormitory anime confirms April 2024 premiere and more

Vampire Dormitory anime reveals the main cast via a new teaser

Vampire Dormitory anime confirms Spring 2024 release