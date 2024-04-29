Vampire Dormitory episode 5: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2024, at 11.30 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to the anime series' website, this will be the series' official airing time on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and AT-X. For the international fandom, Vampire Dormitory episode 5 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episodes showcased Ruka's rebellious behavior towards Mito until the former opened up to the latter through Ren. Later in the episode, Ruka forced Mito to get a girlfriend and joined her on a blind date where Mito went out with a girl who loved Ruka.

Vampire Dormitory episode 5 release date and time

Vampire Dormitory episode 5 will be released on May 5, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. However, the airing timings would vary according to the different timezones, some of which are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

May 5, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

May 5, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

May 5, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

May 5, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday

May 5, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 5, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 5, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 6, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory episode 5?

Vampire Dormitory episode 5 and the entire anime series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. No other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory yet.

Episodes are aired on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after their release in Japan, with English subtitles.

Vampire Dormitory episode 4 recap

Vampire Dormitory episode 4 was titled The Pretty Boy Becomes Friends. The episode commenced with Mito in a frenzy as she was worried about Ruka ignoring her. She tailed him everywhere until they crossed paths and Ruka told her not to bother him. This left Mito broken and she was accompanied by Komori who served her herbal tea to calm her nerves.

During this, Ren entered the cafe and took her to a shopping district. There, Mito entered a female clothing shop, which left Ren confused. He decided to wait outside for her. Mito tried on a wedding dress and thought of what Ruka would think of her if he knew she was a girl. Ruka appeared all of a sudden and saved her from being seen, after which she declared Ruka and Ren her friends.

Later in the episode, Ruka's necklace changed colors and Komori made her look extra pretty before Ruka could drink her blood, to test his will. While drinking her blood, Ren forgot about the taste of it, which made him worry that he was falling for a guy. So, he ordered Mito to get a girlfriend as soon as possible.

Takara arranged a blind date with some first-year students right away. Ruka and Ren joined Mito on this blind date. Five first-year girls arrived and one of them asked Mito to join her on a stroll. Ruka and Ren followed her and saw the girl about to confess something to Mito. Ruka left as he didn't feel good. Moreover, the girl asked Mito about Ruka, instead of a confession.

Vampire Dormitory episode 5: What to expect (speculative)?

The title of Vampire Dormitory episode 5 hasn't been unveiled yet. Fans can expect the next episode to be centered around Ren and his true identity, as foreshadowed by his words in the previous episode.

Moreover, it is expected that Ruka might get closer to Mito as he couldn't even see him alongside another person. But with Ren also coming closer to Mito, who would take Mito at the end of the series?

