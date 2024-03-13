Villainess Level 99 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official website of the anime, Villainess Level 99 episode 11 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available for viewing on Japanese television channels such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11. For international audiences, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Episode 10 of the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord light novel series finally saw a positive development in the relationship between Yumiella Dolkness and Alicia Ehnleit, as the former helped the latter overcome her fears and get stronger.

Villainess Level 99 episode 11 release date and time

Villainess Level 99 episode 11 is currently scheduled to air in Japan on March 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Tuesday, March 19 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 19 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, March 19 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, March 19 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, March 19 Philippine Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, March 19

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 11

Villainess Level 99 episode 11 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, MBS, AT-X, BS11, and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international audiences, Villainess Level 99 episode 11 will be streamed on several platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 10 recap

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

Episode 10 of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Enters a Dungeon, started off with Yumiella searching for Alicia in the woods, following the latter's sudden disappearance at the end of episode 9.

Fortunately, Yumiella found Alicia pretty easily, as the latter was roaming around aimlessly in a forest, seemingly in a trance. The former managed to help her classmate regain her senses, following which the latter admitted that this wasn't the first time something like this had happened to her.

Apparently, there have been several instances where Alicia felt like she was being made to do things that she normally wouldn't do, like she was being controlled by someone or something.

Yumiella helps Alicia to level up (image via Jumondo)

Upon hearing this, Yumiella deduced that this phenomena might be due to the plot of the game that the reality of her world is based on, which forces the majority of the events and characters to behave in accordance with that of the game.

Because of this, Alicia was compelled to do things that her character did in the game, especially leveling up her powers. After coming to this conclusion, Yumiella decided that it would be better if she handled Alicia's leveling up and took her to a dungeon.

Although Alicia understandably struggled to fight against monsters in the dungeon at first, she eventually learned how to effectively use her powers in an offensive manner, as she finally managed to take down a dungeon boss all by herself, albeit after several tries.

Yumiella returns with Alicia to the Academy (image via Jumondo)

With her now being exponentially more powerful than before, Yumiella returned to the Academy with Alicia, where Prince Edwin and the rest of his companions were extremely relieved to see her safe and sound. Following this incident, their opinion of Yumiella had noticeably changed from before, considering that they heartily expressed their gratitude to her.

As the episode reached its end, Alicia showcased her newfound strength to her friends, who were shocked upon discovering that she had surpassed them in such a short span of time. As such, they became determined to level up more and catch up to her.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 11

With episode 10 of the anime finally featuring a positive development in Yumiella and Alicia's relationship, fans can expect to see more of such events happening in Villainess Level 99 episode 11. As the conclusion of the series draws near, fans can also expect to witness Yumiella and Patrick confessing their feelings to each other in the upcoming couple of episodes.

