My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the official website of the anime, My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, episode 11 will be released in Japan on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will be available on Japanese television channels TOKYO MX and BS11. For the majority of the world, however, the episode will be available for viewing on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Following the release of its tenth episode, the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me light novel series is almost near its conclusion.

So far, it has emerged as one of the most popular and engaging isekai anime of the Winter 2024 season, as fans look forward to a potential second season of the series.

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered episode 11 release date and time

My Instant Death Ability episode 11 is currently scheduled to air in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, March 15, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, March 14 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am, Thursday, March 14 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, March 14 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, March 14 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, March 14 Philippine Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, March 14 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, March 15

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 11

As mentioned, My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered episode 11 will be broadcast in Japan on television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will be available on the popular streaming platform HIDIVE.

The series' upcoming episode will also be available on MBS, Tochigi TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience, who can also stream it on ABEMA and the d-anime store. Additionally, fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can avail themselves of unlimited viewing offers.

For viewers in the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 11 will be streamed on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, and others.

My Instant Death Ability episode 10 recap

Episode 10 of the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime, titled A Woman from the Past Appeared. Tomochika is Shocked to Her Core... continued Ayaka Shinozaki's hunt of her classmates, as she was seen fighting and almost killing another one of her classmates. However, she decided to spare her opponent after learning that the latter was not at full power.

Elsewhere, Lute and Daimon Hanakawa were seen traveling to the first floor of the Underworld, where they came across the Dark Lord's sister, Mana. In the Kingdom of Manii, Dannoura found Takato lazing around his room. However, the latter claimed that he was training to restrain his power to a certain limit.

This episode was one of the most eventful ones in recent memory, as it featured multiple new developments to the story. It featured Shinozaki going on a literal killing spree, as she took out eight of her classmates and the King of Manii to get rid of the seal that was limiting everyone's power.

On the other hand, Takato was seen being targeted by a mysterious man and the robotic clone of Enju Sumeragi, a woman who was close to Takato in his childhood days. That said, Takato effortlessly disposed of his pursuers, as he even took out Yama, the Queen of the Dead World, with a single thought.

Towards the end of the episode, after Takato and Dannoura wandered apart from the rest of their classmates during dinner, Sion the Sage appeared in front of the classmates and declared that in order to speed up the process of creating a new Sage, she would have them kill each other until only a single person remained.

Elsewhere, Takato stopped David from jumping off a cliff, as the latter seemed under mind control. As Dannoura started searching for Takato in the forest, the ground beneath the latter started crumbling, resulting in him falling down the cliff along with David. With this, the climactic episode ended with a literal 'cliffhanger,' generating much hype and anticipation for the next episode.

What can you expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 11?

As the series progresses towards its conclusion in the coming weeks, fans can expect the upcoming episode to feature even more surprises and twists, as Takato's classmates are trapped in a terrifying predicament where they are forced to kill each other.

Furthermore, Takato's survival and the consequence of the opening of the Alpha Omega Second Gate will also be explored in My Instant Death Ability episode 11.

