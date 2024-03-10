Villainess Level 99 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the official website of the anime, Villainess Level 99 episode 10 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available to watch on Japanese television channels such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11. For international audiences, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Episode 9 of the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord light novel series saw Yumiella having quite an interesting conversation with a spy from a neighboring kingdom. Not only did she get to learn some new things, but also started to question her value in her own kingdom.

Villainess Level 99 episode 10 release date and time

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 10 is currently scheduled to air in Japan on March 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective timezones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Tuesday, March 12 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 12 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, March 12 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, March 12 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, March 12 Philippine Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, March 12

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 10?

Villainess Level 99 episode 10 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, MBS, AT-X, BS11, and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international audiences, Villainess Level 99 episode 10 will be streamed on several platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 9 recap

Yumiella talking to Linus (image via Jumondo)

Episode 9 of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Is Solicited by an Enemy Nation, started off with Yumiella Dolkness conversing with Linus, a spy from the Kingdom of Remlest, who approached her in the previous episode.

Their conversation is an integral part of the episode, as it helped Yumiella gather some additional information about her kingdom and also led her to question her relationship with Patrick Ashbatten. However, their conversation came to an abrupt end, as the Royal Guards surrounded the place after coming to know about Yumiella meeting with a spy, which forced both of them to flee the place.

Another highlight of the episode was when Yumiella was seen talking to Patrick about their friendship, which led to quite an awkward interaction between the two.

Afterwards, the episode featured an appearance from Eleanora Hillrose, who approached Yumiella and requested her to tutor her for an upcoming make-up exam. Although teaching Eleanora proved to be a challenge for Yumiella at first, the latter eventually figured out a way to make the former memorize her syllabus, which led to her passing the exam.

Following this, Patrick was seen entering a dungeon all by himself once again, as he continued his quest to become strong enough for Yumiella. During his fight against the monsters inside the dungeon, Patrick jokingly questioned why he had to fall for someone whose level dwarfed that of the entire world.

The latter half of the episode featured some interesting developments in the ongoing narrative of the series. After his training in the dungeon, Patrick came across Yumiella, who directly asked him if he had been visiting his girlfriend during his frequent disappearances for the past few days or months.

Upon hearing this, Patrick was extremely flustered and sharply declined the idea of him having a girlfriend. Surprisingly though, Yumiella later went on to reveal that she was somehow happy when she heard Patrick say that he didn't have a significant other.

Yumiella fears she might be forced to marry Edwin (image via Jumondo)

That said, the most shocking development of the episode was when Prince Edwin directly approached Yumiella for a conversation, where he apologized for his treatment of her until now and asked for her forgiveness. Seeing someone like Edwin apologize to her understandably caught Yumiella off-guard, as she went on to express her shock to the principal during their conversation.

Towards the end of the episode, Yumiella was seen approaching Alicia Ehnleit, who was apparently facing trouble increasing her level. However, the latter ended up getting scared and running away when the former offered to help her.

Alicia is scared to accept Yumiella's offer (image via Jumondo)

The next day, Yumiella's whole class was seen in a state of panic, as Alicia's sudden disappearance caused a great deal of alarm among her companions, who were looking everywhere for her.

Elsewhere, Alicia was seen heading into a forest with a blank look on her face, which suggested that she was possibly under someone's control. With this, the episode came to an end, generating a good amount of excitement and anticipation for Villainess Level 99 episode 10.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 10?

Following the climactic events of episode 9, fans can expect to see Yumiella and Patrick's relationship grow further in Villainess Level 99 episode 10, as the two get closer to revealing their true feelings for each other.

On the other hand, fans can also expect the story to get more serious in the upcoming episodes, as the first season of the Villainess Level 99 anime slowly approaches its conclusion.

