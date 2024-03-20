Villainess Level 99 episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the official website of the anime, Villainess Level 99 episode 12 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be made available for viewing on Japanese television channels such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11. For international audiences, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

With the anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord light novel series coming to an end with its final episode next week, fans of the anime are excited to witness the interesting developments of the final episode and are hoping for an announcement regarding a potential second season of the anime.

Villainess Level 99 episode 12 release date and time

Villainess Level 99 episode 12 is currently scheduled to air in Japan on March 26, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Tuesday, March 26 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 26 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, March 26 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, March 26 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, March 26 Philippine Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, March 26

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 12

Villainess Level 99 episode 12 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, MBS, AT-X, BS11, and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international audiences, Villainess Level 99 episode 12 will be streamed on several platforms, including Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 11 recap

Episode 11 of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Is Proposed To, featured the moment that perhaps every fan of the series has been waiting for, as Yumiella and Patrick officially confess their feelings for each other and share a loving embrace together.

This episode is highly regarded by fans as the best episode of the ongoing anime as of now. It started off with Alicia reflecting on her progress throughout her time at the Academy. Along with her, her friends were trying equally hard to increase their level in order to catch up to her.

The episode also featured an unexpected development in the story, as Yumiella was faced with constant assassination attempts, with assassins from all over the Kingdom relentlessly coming after her life. At one point, even her own maid tried to end her life by poisoning her tea. That said, her maid was actually coerced into doing so by none other than Yumiella's father, who threatened the maid by taking her sister hostage.

Upon learning about this, Yumiella stormed to her parents' abode and confronted them about their actions. As her parents remained firm about their decisions, Yumiella decided that it was no use reasoning with them and threatened them to hand over their position to her. After being subjected to a small display of their daughter's powers, Yumiella's parents agreed to her demands.

Afterwards, Yumiella explained her decision to assume control of her domain to the King by saying that she wanted to work towards eradicating the discrimination and prejudice faced by people with black hair like herself.

Towards the end of the episode, Patrick joined Yumiella outside the Academy, where the latter was reflecting on her goals and her future. During this scene, Patrick surprised Yumiella by revealing that he had been training in secret for all this time and had managed to increase his level to 60. While Yumiella was certainly astonished to hear this, she was also worried about Patrick going off alone to fight in dungeons without an amulet of protection.

That said, the moment that caught everyone by surprise was when Patrick revealed that he has been training all this while only to get strong enough to be by Yumiella's side, since she had once claimed that she was into people stronger than her.

Following his confession, Yumiella proposed that they play Rock, Paper and Scissors together, which she ended up winning. However, since it was dark outside, she lied to him and declared him the winner of the match, and reaffirmed that she probably was into people stronger than her after all.

As the fireworks lit up the night sky, Patrick and Yumiella finally shared a kiss after months of their will-they-won't-they dynamic. With this, the episode came to an end, thereby generating excitement and anticipation for Villainess Level 99 episode 12.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 12

Now that Yumiella and Patrick have finally confessed their feelings to each other, fans can look forward to seeing the two of them start a romantic relationship together in Villainess Level 99 episode 12. Considering that next week's episode will be the last for the ongoing season of the anime, fans can also hope for any possible announcements regarding a potential second season.

