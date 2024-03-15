My Instant Death Ability episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official website of the anime, My Instant Death Ability episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will be available for viewing on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For most of the world, however, the episode will be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Episode 12 of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me anime series will mark the end of its first season. The anime adaptation of the series has been received fairly well by its fans, who look forward to a potential second season of the anime.

My Instant Death Ability episode 12 release date and time

Sion the Sage as seen in the anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

My Instant Death Ability episode 12 is currently scheduled to air in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, March 22, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, March 21 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am, Thursday, March 21 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, March 21 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, March 21 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, March 21 Philippine Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, March 21 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, March 22

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 12

Theodisia as seen in the My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

As mentioned, My Instant Death Ability episode 12 will be broadcast in Japan on television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will be available for viewing on the popular streaming platform HIDIVE.

My Instant Death Ability episode 12 will also be available on MBS, AT-X, and Tochigi TV for the Japanese audience, who can also stream it on ABEMA and the d-anime store. Additionally, fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can avail of unlimited viewing offers.

For viewers in the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 12 will be streamed on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, and others.

My Instant Death Ability episode 11 recap

Tomochika Dannoura and Mokomoko Dannoura as seen in the My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

Episode 11 of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled Phase 2, was perhaps one of the most eventful episodes of the series. It featured a bloody battle royal between Yogiri Takato's classmates, which was put into action by none other than Sion the Sage.

At the beginning of the episode, Takato is seen falling to the 7th layer of the Underworld along with David. To protect himself, Takato used his power to kill his momentum, which completely stopped his landing. This feat solidified the fact that Takato's power was omnipotent and nigh-invincible, seeing as to how he could make anything that he desired cease to exist.

Takato comes across Daimon Hanakawa in the Underworld, and enlists his help to make it out of there and get back to the Royal Capital.

Elsewhere, Takato's classmates were locked in a deadly battle of survival against each other, as every single one of them utilized their unique abilities to eliminate each other.

With Takato gone, Dannoura was left to fend for herself against her classmates. In the forest, she encounters one of her closest friends from her class, who apparently wields the ability of a necromancer. Just as things started looking bleak for Dannoura, Takato came to her rescue and effortlessly killed the classmate with a single command.

However, the carnage didn't just stop there. Due to his ability, Takato was able to detect danger beforehand and ordered his allies to get behind him, just in time before the entire forest exploded and went up in flames. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 12

Following the 'explosive' events of episode 11, fans can expect to witness the much-awaited showdown between Yogiri Takato and Sion the Sage in My Instant Death Ability episode 12, which would also be the final episode of the ongoing anime.

As the series approaches its end in the next episode, fans of the anime are hoping that it gets renewed for a second season, which depends on whether the protagonists manage to get back to their world in the next episode or not.

