Vinland Saga season 2: Does Thorfinn ever fight again? Explained

While many fans agree that Vinland Saga season 2 has been fantastic thus far, others are less than happy with the final product. These viewers cite poor pacing, a lack of action, and a heavy emphasis on themes and character development as reasons the season makes for poor television.

This anger was only exacerbated by the latest episode of Vinland Saga season 2, where Thorfinn swore off fighting forever in an effort to be reborn.

Understandably, the same fans are now questioning whether or not Thorfinn will ever fight again in the series, with this possibility seemingly being the only thing keeping them watching. The answer has both good and bad news relative to what their initial complaints were.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down whether or not Thorfinn fights again, given his latest comments on Vinland Saga season 2.

Thorfinn’s path of rebirth in Vinland Saga season 2 and beyond is bittersweet for battle-hungry fans

Disgruntled fans who took issue with Thorfinn’s latest comments in Vinland Saga season 2 can rest somewhat easily. Despite Thorfinn’s clear devotion to rebirth, his claim of never fighting again isn’t entirely accurate, with the young veteran set to take on the leader of the mercenaries, Snake.

Fans got a preview of this in an early episode, but Thorfinn merely blocked and countered Snake’s strikes rather than outwardly launching an offensive assault. While their upcoming rematch is set to be more intense than this previous practice round, it may not be as much of a return to form as fans were hoping for.

The fact is, as of Vinland Saga season 2, the ruthless warrior, whom fans got to know in the series’ first season, will not be returning anytime soon. Thorfinn’s character has simply grown to a point beyond such ruthless violence being a part of his daily life, as evidenced by the events of season 2’s ninth episode. That being said, fans will see this side of him return in later seasons.

Throughout the season, MAPPA Studios has been adapting at a pace of at least two chapters per episode. The season’s first episode is an exception, adapting only chapter 55 but supplementing this with an anime-original sequence. Likewise, the season’s sixth episode adapted three chapters at once rather than two, as did the third.

Thorfinn’s fight with Snake takes place in the manga chapters 85 and 86, entitled “Confrontation” and “No Going Home,” respectively. Should MAPPA’s typical pacing continue, fans can expect to see Thorfinn seriously fight again in the sixteenth episode of Vinland Saga season 2. However, this may be further out than fans are currently thinking.

MAPPA Studios has not confirmed whether or not the season will air as a continuous or split cour. The former would see the 16th episode premiere sometime in late April or early May, while the latter could see it premiere as late as the middle of the Fall 2023 season.

