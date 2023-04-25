Vinland Saga Season 2 episode 16 marks the return of the old Thorfinn

Episode 16 of season 2 of the Vinland Saga was released on Monday, April 24, 2023, and featured a thrilling commencement to the mission to rescue Gardar. In this episode, viewers witness Einar, Thorfinn, and Arnheid confront difficult choices as they strive to act in the best interests of their loved ones. The primary focus of the episode was to establish the groundwork for future developments.

However, it presents a captivating and stimulating narrative that has seemed to satisfy the entire fanbase with its mesmerizing animation and character growth.

The episode fulfilled the long-awaited expectations of the viewers and marked the evolution of Thorfinn's character. The development of Thorfinn's persona is one of the most compelling facets of the Vinland Saga. This particular episode can be identified as a pivotal moment that skillfully intertwines the youthful Thorfinn with a more seasoned and discerning version of himself.

Vinland Saga season 2 finally sees Thorfinn return to the battlefield

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 16 is an exhilarating addition to the series, which sees the much-anticipated return of Thorfinn to the battlefield. While his reappearance is motivated by a desire to fight for others, it undoubtedly carries a heavy emotional burden that will weigh on his mind regardless of the outcome.

With a fresh sense of purpose and the same fierce determination in his eyes, the series' protagonist will once again display the unmatched combat prowess that earned him widespread acclaim in the anime community. Vinland Saga's second season focuses on Slave Arc and presents a new environment for Thorfinn, who has undergone a radical transformation compared to his previous self.

Despite this significant change, Thorfinn's survival spirit through fighting and exceptional battle techniques remains as strong as ever. He has gained all this by slaughtering thousands of men growing up. In fact, at the conclusion of the latest episode, the return of Thorfinn to his element has been promised.

Thorfinn's return to the battlefield in the upcoming episode will further demonstrate his unyielding resolve and fierce fighting skills. This resolute return to combat is a testament to his indomitable spirit, which has endured despite his transformation and fans seem more than happy to welcome it.

While this episode does not significantly advance the overarching narrative, it lays the groundwork for potentially game-changing developments in future episodes. Additionally, the dramatic final moments of the episode are what made the episode much better, reigniting the passion and excitement of Thorfinn's legion of fans.

Studio MAPPA crafted the entire episode masterfully and it looked immensely pleasing just like the other episode of the second season that depicts the Viking Culture. The episode featured Fox and other mercenaries ransacking Einar and Thorfinn's barn in search of Gardar.

However, Einar and Thorfinn were shown chasing after Arnheid to protect her from being targeted. Arnheid revealed that she helped Gardar escape and that he was injured while hiding in Sverkel's house. Einar and Thorfinn offered to help Arnheid and Gardar flee, while Snake and his men waited for Gardar to come to Arnheid.

The episode of Vinland Saga season 2 came to a close with Thorfinn rising up and contemplating whether he should fight or not. However, he ended up standing against the opponent to protect others in the same posture that fans have seen before when Thorfinn was young. It created an iconic Thorfinn moment and marked his return but is now on the path of a true warrior.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Poll :