Viral Hit episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 4, which will be released on Thursday, May 2, at 12:55 am JST, is expected to continue the story of Yoo Ho-bin, a young man who is struggling with life, trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment while also being constantly bullied by his classmates.

The most recent episode focused on Yoo trying to get his phone back, which showed him understanding a bit more of the nature of fighting and how different it is from what people usually see in series and movies. Furthermore, this episode also showed him enjoying the success of the money he made with his channel, although that comes with other issues because of his upbringing.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Viral Hit episode 4.

Viral Hit episode 4 release date and time

Image of the previous episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 4 will be released on Thursday, May 2, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, May 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, May 1 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 1 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 1 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, May 1 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, May 1 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, May 2

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 4?

Hobin with a girl in the latest episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode focused heavily on Yoo trying to get his phone back from some people, at least when it came to the first fight. This plot was very important since it showed Yoo learning to fight from videos and understanding that the other person isn't a fighter either and that someone can overwhelm another one, to the point where the latter taps out of the fight.

Another major aspect of the episode was seeing the protagonist enjoying his newfound success with the NewTubu channel after he got paid, with Woo suggesting he should buy a couple of high-quality tracksuits for the next few videos. However, Yoo hesitates when noticing their price since, as someone who grew up in poverty, it is difficult to spend that much on clothes.

The bulk of the episode, however, was focused on the fact that Bomi asked Yoo out, and the latter agreed, which resulted in him having his first date. Despite being very excited about the idea, Yoo found it quite difficult to put a few words together and often gave her simple answers, resulting in a date that felt awkward.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 4?

Hobin will continue streaming in the next few episodes (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 4 will likely focus on the next stage of Yoo's life as a NewTuber and trying to improve his social skills, especially when it comes to engaging with women. It is also highly probable that the episode will feature new characters who will fight, as well as other people who will be involved in the story as it progresses.

