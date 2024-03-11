Viral Hit anime confirms April 2024 release date and more with new PV

Viral Hit anime is all set to premiere on April 10, 2024. The anime's official staff confirmed this on Monday, March 11, 2024, during the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024. A new promotional video has also been streamed, which previews the anime's theme songs. Additionally, the staff unveiled a new key visual.

Viral Hit anime is based on writer Taejun Pak (the author of Lookism webtoon) and illustrator Jung Hyun Kim's eponymous webtoon series. The webtoon was launched in 2019 in Korean version, and 2020 in English. 207 chapters have been published as of this writing. Okuru to Noboru Studios is producing the anime adaptation.

Viral hit anime premieres on April 10, 2024

On March 11, 2024, The Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 revealed a new promotional video for the Viral Hit anime. According to the trailer, the anime is set to debut on April 10, 2024, on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block under the Japanese title, Kenka Dokugaku.

It was earlier revealed that Crunchyroll would stream the anime outside Japan in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Aki Yashio, as seen in the trailer (Image via Okuru to Noboru)

The latest PV highlights the anime's main characters and contains plenty of dialogue. It also captures intense fighting moments, featuring the main character, Kota Shimura. Additionally, the short video reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs.

According to the trailer, MA55IVE THE RAMPAGE has performed the Viral Hit anime's opening theme song, Wild Boy, while the ending theme, Viral Hack, has been performed by Crab Kani Club. The short video dexterously plays both theme songs to accentuate the intensity.

Besides the trailer, the anime's official staff unveiled a new key visual. The illustration features the main characters, Kota Shimura, Kanegon, Aki Yashio, Kaho Asamiya, and other important characters. Additionally, the visual contains the Japanese logo for the anime, which reads Kenka Dokugaku.

Cast and staff, and other information

Kota Shimura, as seen in the anime (Image via Okuru to Noboru)

Produced by Okuru to Noboru studios, the Viral Hit anime features a stellar cast and staff. Satoshi Niwa features in the series as Kota Shimura, while Nobuhiko Okamoto plays Kanegon's role. Fairouz Ai stars as Aki Yashio, while Yui Ishikawa voices Kaho Asamiya.

Other cast members for the series include:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hamaken

Yoshino Aoyama as Rumi Meguro

Kaito Ishikawa as Reo Shinjo

Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Ogi

Tomokazu Sugita as Tou-Kei

Masakazu Hishida is handling the directorial duties for the anime at Okuru to Noboru studios, with Toshiya Ono supervising the series' scripts. Satomi Miyazaki is designing the characters, while Yutaka Yamada is in charge of the music composition. Slow Curve is listed as the series' producer.

The Webtoon platform publishes the manhwa (webtoon) Viral Hit, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?"

