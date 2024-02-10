Viral Hit manhwa gets an anime adaptation set for April 2024

On February 10, 2024, the anime adaptation of Taejin Pak's Viral Hit manhwa was announced by Fuji TV. It is set to premiere in April 2024, with its Japanese title 'Kenka Dokugaku.' A preview trailer was released to commemorate the anime adaptation of this manhwa series, revealing the cast's character designs.

A preview of this anime series' opening was also revealed. Viral Hit will be animated by the animation studio Okuruto Noboru and produced by the production company Slow Curve. The voice casting for this series is yet to be revealed, as are the singers for the opening and ending songs.

The anime adaptation of Viral Hit manhwa announced for April 2024

The preview trailer for the anime adaptation of Viral Hit manhwa featured the protagonist, Yoo Hobin, as he gets beaten by his classmates. The trailer continues to reveal the character designs of the majority of the cast as it ends with a gravely injured Yoo Hobin standing in a fighting posture.

The official YouTube channels of Fuji TV and Crunchyroll uploaded the trailer. Animation studio Okuruto Noburo will be animating this series, famous for animating series like Tomodachi Game and The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter.

Masakazu Hishida will be directing the series, and Miyazaki Satomi will do the character designs. The series will be composed by Onoo Toshiya, and the music will be composed by Yamada Yutaka.

The Viral Hit manhwa series is written by Taejin Pak and illustrated by Kim Junghyun. The series started serializing in November 2019, and the popular comic website 'Webtoon' serialized it in English on their platform in October 2020.

Taejin Pak, the writer of Viral Hit manhwa, is also the author of Lookism. Lookism is a popular manhwa series that has already received an 8-episode anime adaptation by Studio Mir.

What is the Viral Hit about?

Viral Hit anime poster (Image via Okuruto Noburo)

Viral Hit is an action manhwa series that tells the tale of a high school student named Hobin Yoo. He spends his everyday life getting bullied by his classmates and the popular Newtube (streaming platform) streamer Pakgo. He also works part-time to pay his mother's hospital bills.

While Pakgo is doing his stream one day, Hobin spills his food over Pakgo's cameraman, Jiksae. It disconnects Pakgo from his stream, and Hobin faces the wrath of Jiksae. It is later revealed that although Pakgo's stream was disconnected, his camera was still recording, which recorded these boys fighting.

The fight also got uploaded to the internet, thus generating a revenue of ten million won. Hobin partners with Jiksae to make as much money as possible using Newtube, leaving behind streamers like Pakgo.

Crunchyroll will be streaming this anime series in Europe, Africa, Oceania, North America, Central America, South America, the Middle East, and the CIS.